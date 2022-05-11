ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Fest 2022 lineup: My Chemical Romance, Original Misfits and Nine Inch Nails, tickets on sale now

By Doug George Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Riot Fest on Wednesday announced its lineup for 2022, with headliners Nine Inch Nails joining the previously announced My Chemical Romance and Original Misfits over three days in September in Chicago’s Douglass Park. Other standouts include Sleater-Kinney, Alkaline Trio and Ice Cube. Tickets are on sale now.

FRIDAY: My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Descendents, Rocket from the Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Wargasm, Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy.

SATURDAY: The Original Misfits, Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, Gwar, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort.

SUNDAY: Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is …, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans, Real Friends, Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3ZE6_0faPFbX100
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs April 30, 2022, at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. (Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

On Saturday, the Original Misfits will perform their debut “Walk Among Us,” which turned 40 this year. Notable first-timers include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus and a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate.

Slated for Sept. 16-18 in Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Drive), the proudly independent music festival founded in 2005 is now in its 17th year, with carnival rides, vendors, food and concessions joining the musical lineup. Riot Fest tickets (1-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day passes, general admission through Ultimate) are on sale 10 a.m. May 11 at riotfest.org.

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com

