Cazenovia Town Board to hold May 17 special meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. to meet with the residents that live on Ridge Road in the vicinity of the Jephson Estates subdivision to discuss drainage concerns. Notice is further given that the Town Board shall consider such other business that may be brought before it at said time and place.
May 10, 2022
Connie J. Sunderman,
Town Clerk
Town of Cazenovia
