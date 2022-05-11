Cazenovia Town Board to hold May 17 special meeting

With the recent brush fires popping up across New York State, just a reminder that the New York state-wide brush burning ban is in effect until Saturday, May 14th. The US National Weather Service today issued a special weather statement in Western New York, stating that there is an elevated risk of wildfire spread today. The falling humidity, combined with high winds moving into the area, and a nearly cloudless day are all factors that could lead to the spread of wildfires across Western and North Central New York over the next few days.

