ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Embiid Congratulates Nikola Jokic for Winning NBA MVP

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgIQN_0faPFVBX00

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was in the race for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second-straight season.

Last year, Embiid was considered to be an MVP favorite by the time the All-Star break rolled around. When the 2020-2021 season concluded, Embiid was officially named a finalist alongside Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

While Embiid had a solid case to take home the hardware, the league awarded Jokic for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, Embiid was considered the runner-up as he came second in voting.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fast forward to the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season, and the two superstar bigs were among the favorites to win MVP once again. Embiid and Jokic were among finalists with Milwaukee Bucks big man, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Although Embiid put up a strong case as he became the NBA’s scoring champ and remained healthy for a career-high of 68 games during the regular season, he isn’t expected to take home his first MVP trophy. Instead, Jokic will reportedly be crowned the winner for the second season in a row.

Many fans, analysts, and former players sounded off on the voters’ decision to take Jokic over Embiid as they thought the Sixers’ center had the better year. However, Embiid took the high road on Tuesday night following Philadelphia’s Game 5 loss on the road against the Miami Heat.

“Congrats to Nikola,” said Embiid. “He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There is no right or wrong. There are a lot of candidates and could’ve gone either way.”

Embiid admitted that he figured a while back he wouldn’t win MVP this season. While Embiid’s coaches and teammates are disappointed in the situation, the big man made it clear that the situation is what it is at this point.

“I’m not mad,” Embiid finished. “But that is two years in a row I’ve put myself in that position — it didn’t happen. It’s almost like, at this point, it’s whatever. Whatever happens, happens.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
WSB Radio

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Joel Embiid
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Golden State Warriors#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
ESPN

Joel Embiid asks 'what else I have to do' to win MVP, says all energy now focused on 'bigger picture' of helping Philadelphia 76ers win NBA title

MIAMI -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid congratulated Nikola Jokic on winning the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for a second straight season, adding Tuesday night that there was "no right or wrong" answer among several deserving candidates. But Embiid also said that, going forward, he'll steer his focus toward...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers rants about analytics after Nikola Jokic beats Joel Embiid for MVP again

Monday brought the news that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP for a second consecutive season, beating out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Jokic is fully deserving of winning the award again, the revelation brought about plenty of backlash from Sixers fans and others who believe Embiid should have won and that the only reason Jokic won again is because of analytics.
NBA
Yardbarker

A Lady Spotted Trying To Calm Draymond Green Down To Help Him Avoid Getting A Technical Foul

Draymond Green is known for his propensity to be quite demonstrative towards the referees, his reputation is one of someone quick to lose his temper on the court. Draymond is a passionate player, and he feeds off his energy at times to make winning plays for the Golden State Warriors, but that does tend to get him in trouble with the officials.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy