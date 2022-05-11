ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

‘Generous UK public’ helps Ukraine appeal set new fundraising record

By Alistair Mason
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The British public has helped to set a new fundraising record via the Disasters and Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

The DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal collected £61,997,547 between March 3-10, which has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the most money raised by an online campaign in a week.

Simon Beresford, director of fundraising and marketing for the DEC, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the incredible generosity and outpouring of support from the UK public to the people of Ukraine.

“It has been heart-warming to see the inspiring fundraising efforts which are ongoing, with donations flooding in from individuals, companies, schools and arts organisations across the UK.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, at least 5.3 million people have fled the country and another 7.7 million have left their homes to escape the fighting.

The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal was launched in response by the DEC on March 3 and has raised more than £300 million to help those affected.

According to the DEC, £74.5 million of that will be spent before the end of August by member charities, with 55% of it being spent within Ukraine and the rest in Romania, Poland, Moldova and Hungary.

Two thirds of the money will go on healthcare, food and cash delivered to affected populations to help them meet basic needs.

Money will also be put towards items including sanitation and hygiene, protection and psychological support, and shelter.

Among the DEC member charities who helped in the immediate response were Caritas, a partner of DEC member Cafod, who provided food, tea and support to refugees on the Ukraine-Poland border.

Save The Children distributed warm clothes, food and toys to displaced children in northern Romania.

Mr Beresford said: “We are of course proud and delighted to have taken a part in setting a new world record.

“However, most importantly what this means is that with the help of the generous UK public DEC charities and their local partners can scale up to respond to help the people of Ukraine.

“They are working to meet both the immediate and long term needs of people affected for the months and years to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Fundraising#Russia#Charity#British#Dec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy