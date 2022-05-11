ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

How hot is the real estate market near Beaver? Home prices rise to $165K in February

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIIcM_0faPEtHU00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Beaver County during February was $165,000. That's an increase of 17.9% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for six consecutive months. February prices are down from $195,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 3.6% from a year earlier. A total of 106 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 110 single-family homes were sold.

Allegheny County's median sales price for a single-family home was $200,000, up 4% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 29 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 686 houses were sold in February, down 1.3% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

How hot is Beaver County's real estate market in Pennsylvania?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Beaver County, the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $409,900, up 30.1% from a year before.

In February, four properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of one single-family home and three other properties.

In Allegheny County, the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $439,900, down 2.2% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

More: Ellwood City-area home prices rise 13.7% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: How hot is the real estate market near Beaver? Home prices rise to $165K in February

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Large Tudor in Peters Township

This stunning Tudor is located in the Stonehenge plan of Peters Township. Guests are greeted by rich woodwork and a dramatic 2-story entry. The living room, and family room (currently a billiard room) both have fireplaces. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a double oven, a commercial grade gas cooktop and access to an outdoor oasis that includes a pool, koi pond, fire pit, waterfalls, and multiple seating areas. It’s perfect for everyday family fun, relaxation and entertaining. The Owner’s Suite boasts a fireplace, a soaking tub, a shower and marble floors. There is a second-floor laundry along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. There are also home offices on the second and third floors. There is also a two-car car attached garage and an additional detached garage (potential pool house). The finished lower level includes a full bath and access to the outdoor space. The home is located within walking distance of the new Peters Township high school and Rolling Hills Park.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How You Can Keep Your Electric Bill Lower Despite Rising Energy Costs

Energy rates are about to rise just as summer is starting to heat up. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has cautioned residents that the cost of electrical power could balloon when energy rates rise statewide on June 1. Many customers may see increases ranging from 6% to 45% as summer approaches and customers rev up their air conditioners, with the following companies reporting the following increases:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Beaver County, PA
Business
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Beaver, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
County
Beaver County, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz: How Did a Chain of Gas Stations Become Cool?

Of all Sheetz’s foods, the new boss’ favorite is a “shmuffin” — an English muffin stuffed with his choices of meat, egg, cheese and spread. “I love that you can order breakfast all day long,” says Travis Sheetz, 52, president and CEO since January of his family’s surging chain of convenience stores, noting he was always frustrated missing limited breakfast hours at other restaurants by a few minutes as a kid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

How to tell if E15 gas is right for your car

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are soaring and Pittsburgh recently hit a record high. The Biden administration is trying to ease the strain on your wallet. The administration said the Environmental Protection Agency is allowing gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend and it said the E15 gas is at 2,300 places in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

County residents will pay more for electricity

Some Butler County residents will pay more than 8 cents per kilowatt-hour for electric generation beginning June 1 as both Penn Power and West Penn Power hiked their rates for customers. West Penn Power, which serves much of northern and western Butler County, is increasing its electric generation rates by...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Home or Resort? This Mt. Lebanon Home Manages to be Both

When John and Jessica Netzloff were deciding on a new career opportunity in a new city for John, one of the main points of discussion was whether to uproot their family from the house and neighborhood that they had fallen in love with. After all, it was their shared love...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Flames and smoke poured from a home in Beaver Falls on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported a little before 6 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Wallace Run Road. Beaver County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

You Can Find Treasures at These Upcoming Yard Sales

For those who like to strike a bargain, upcoming yard sales in two of Pittsburgh’s trendiest neighborhoods may yield some unexpected treasures. They’re among scores of neighborhood sales that will be held throughout the region over the next few months. Up first is The Great Mexican War Streets...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield area road paving slated to begin

Hempfield crews are gearing up to start a $1.8 million paving program next week. The work is expected to start Monday, and will include streets in the township and Hempfield Park, as well as roads in neighboring Adamsburg. It comes months after supervisors approved a contract with Derry Construction. At...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

Man falls down elevator shaft in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Free movies in Allegheny County parks are returning this summer

PITTSBURGH — You can enjoy free movies in the park again this summer. Allegheny County is offering two different options this year: Drive-In Movie Night (Hartwood Acres) and Family Fun Night at the Movies (South Park). All movies are free. Bring your own blankets or chairs. Family activities start...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Land acquisition to extend trail

Armstrong Trails and the Armstrong County commissioners announced they have obtained funding to acquire a 14-mile rail corridor and bridge that will extend the Armstrong Trail from 36 miles to more than 50 miles. The section of former railway is just east of Butler County’s southeast corner. The funding...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars School Sign Needs Moved

The Mars Area School District is continuing to consider the future of the large electronic sign in front of the High School. The sign will need to be relocated from the current location due to the PennDOT Route 228 construction project now underway. Earlier this week, the Mars Area School...
MARS, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants are moving through a period of transition, resetting and restructuring. So this year, I’ve dialed back the Best Restaurants list to 25 establishments. What was I looking for when I compiled this list? The sole fundamental qualification to be included on the list is that the restaurant must have opened by the end of the previous calendar year. Then, as I always do, I start by asking: “Does this restaurant fulfill its intention exceptionally?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy