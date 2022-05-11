ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Fundamental immune"“oncogenicity trade-offs define driver mutationÂ fitness

By David Hoyos
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissense driver mutations in cancer are concentrated in a few hotspots1. Various mechanisms have been proposed to explain this skew, including biased mutational processes2, phenotypic differences3,4,5,6 and immunoediting of neoantigens7,8; however, to our knowledge, no existing model weighs the relative contribution of these features to tumour evolution. We propose a unified...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Study modeling tumor evolution reveals a vulnerability for cancer prevention and therapy

Though the mutations accumulated by cancer cells occur more or less randomly, certain regions of genes essential to cancer growth appear to be more frequently mutated than others in established tumors. Now, a study led by researchers at the Ludwig Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), MSK, Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has modeled and experimentally verified the interplay between the selection of mutations in such genes and their tendency to invite an immune attack on tumor cells. Its findings, reported in the current issue of Nature, reveal a central tradeoff that guides tumor evolution and that might be exploited for both cancer prevention and therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of HPV42 with digital papillary adenocarcinoma and the use of in situ hybridization for its distinction from acral hidradenoma and diagnosis at non-acral sites

Digital papillary adenocarcinoma (DPAC) is a rare tumor of sweat gland origin that preferentially affects the digits and has the potential to metastasize. Its tumor diagnosis can be difficult. Well-differentiated variants of DPAC can be confused with a benign sweat gland tumor, in particular nodular hidradenoma. With the recent detection of HPV42 DNA in DPAC by next-generation sequence analysis, we reasoned that this association could be used for diagnostic purposes. To this end, we performed in situ hybridization for HPV42 on 10 tumors diagnosed as DPAC as well as 30 sweat gland tumors of various histology types, including 8 acral hidradenomas. All DPAC were positive for HPV42. Positive hybridization signals for HPV42 were seen in both primary and metastatic DPACs. All other tumors and normal tissues were negative. This study confirms the association of HPV42 with the tumor cells of DPAC through in situ hybridization. The positive test result in all lesions of DPAC and lack of detection of HPV42 in any of the acral hidradenomas or other sweat gland tumors examined in this series is encouraging for the potential diagnostic utility of the assay. As documented by two scrotal tumors of DPAC, the in situ hybridization test for HPV42 can also help support the rare occurrence of this tumor at a non-acral site.
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Syndrome#Ovarian Cancer#Breast Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Targeting interleukin-6 could help relieve immunotherapy side effects

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified a novel strategy to reduce immune-related adverse events from immunotherapy treatment by targeting the cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6). The study, published today in Cancer Cell, establishes a proof of concept for combining immune checkpoint blockade with cytokine blockers to selectively inhibit inflammatory autoimmune responses.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Tumors Can Coax Neighboring Cells Into Supporting Their Growth

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

First mutation-targeted bladder cancer drug may be under-used

The first bladder cancer drug targeting a cancer-driving gene mutation has been used relatively little despite its clear efficacy in a clinical trial, suggests a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The researchers, whose findings appear today in JAMA Oncology, analyzed a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Bispecific antibodies seek out colon cancer stem cells

Patients with KRAS-mutant colorectal cancers do not respond to cetuximab, a monoclonal antibody against EGFR. A new proof-of-concept study presents a bispecific antibody with the ability to trigger EGFR degradation in LGR5+ cancer stem cells, and robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS-mutant and wild-type colorectal cancers. Analogous to dedicated populations of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers seek to improve success of chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy in non-Hodgkin lymphoma

A study published by researchers from Mayo Clinic Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic in Florida and Case Western, Cleveland Medical Center, investigates the reasons for decreasing remission rates for patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma treated with chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy (CAR-T cell therapy). The study is published in Cancer Discovery.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Healthy cells can impact tumor progression during embryonic development

Half of childhood cancers arise during the development of the human embryo, which greatly complicates research into these diseases. The team of Valérie Castellani, CNRS senior researcher at the Mechanisms in Integrated Life Sciences (MeLiS) laboratory (CNRS / INSERM / Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University) has thus developed a model that optimally simulates the human embryonic environment by grafting human cancer cells into a chick embryo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial base editor induces substantial nuclear off-target mutations

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. DddA-derived cytosine base editors (DdCBEs), which are fusions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of age and gender on body composition indices as predictors of mortality in middle-aged and old people

To determine whether body composition indices interact with age and gender as a predictor of all-cause mortality, 1200 participants at least 40Â years of age were recruited in 2009 and 2010. A multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis device was used to measure each participant's body composition indices, including the fat mass index (FMI), fat free mass index (FFMI), skeletal muscle mass index (SMMI), and visceral fat area index (VFAI). A baseline questionnaire was used to collect demographic information about lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status, and medical conditions. All claimed records of death from 2009 to 2018 in the National Health Insurance Research Databank were identified. The all-cause mortality rate was 8.67% after a mean follow-up period of 5.86"‰Â±"‰2.39 person-years. The Cox proportional hazard model analysis showed significantly negative associations between FFMI or SMMI with all-cause mortality in the total group and those aged"‰\(\geq\)"‰65 y/o. The FFMI and SMMI were negative predictors of mortality in both genders. The FMI and VFAI were positive predictors of mortality exclusively in females. In conclusion, the SMMI is a better predictor of mortality than the BMI, FMI, and FFMI, especially in older adults. A higher fat mass or visceral fat distribution may predict higher mortality in females.
HEALTH

