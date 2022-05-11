ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady will be Fox Sports' lead analyst whenever he decides to really retire

By Wynne Davis
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady might not be hanging up his cleats just yet, but he has made clear what he plans to do following retirement. Fox Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead analyst "immediately following his playing career." Brady confirmed the news but noted that...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady barely acknowledged agreeing to join Fox Sports' broadcast team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter to address the news that he’d join the Fox Sports broadcast team when he enters retirement. Brady will serve as the network’s top color analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt. Brady, who is set to play for the Buccaneers for at least one more season, announced his retirement this offseason — before backtracking and deciding to return to Tampa. Perhaps while flirting with retirement, Brady began to line up his next gig. And it’ll be a profitable one, with the quarterback set to earn Brady $20 million to $25 million per year on his contract.
TAMPA, FL
Primetimer

Why did Fox sign Tom Brady for $375 million, the richest sports broadcasting deal?

Fox's deal that -- according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand -- would pay the NFL legend $37.5 million a year for 10 years once he finally retires has left some scratching their heads. That's because Fox earlier this year opted to let Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave for rich Monday Night Football deals at ESPN. Presumably, the move was so that Fox could save money. "To understand the 10-year, $375 million Tom Brady deal with Fox Sports, you have to appreciate how the network has looked at itself since its inception and what it would take to entice the greatest quarterback of all time into the broadcast booth," says Marchand. "Fox Sports has always considered itself bigger and badder than anyone else since its inception in 1993, when Rupert Murdoch swiped the NFL from CBS and then paid John Madden $8 million, more than any NFL player at the time, to be Fox’s lead analyst. Fox had a no-brainer replacement for Buck in Kevin Burkhardt as its top NFL play-by-player, but its next best analyst was former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen." While Olsen may be good, Buck notes, he isn't the greatest NFL player of all time, like Brady. Marchand says no matter Brady's ability as an NFL analyst, "Fox had a need, and its big and bold attitude built around Hall of Famers." ALSO: $375 million is $75 million more than Brady has earned in his entire 22-year NFL career.
NFL
The Spun

When Tom Brady Might Call His First Super Bowl With FOX

Tom Brady is no stranger to Super Bowls. And it looks like not even retirement can stop the future Hall of Famer from going to more. On Tuesday, Brady and FOX Sports announced that the 15-time Pro Bowler will be the latest superstar quarterback to give the broadcast booth a try after his playing days.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Le Batard Rips FOX's Tom Brady Decision

Earlier this week, Fox Sports signed Tom Brady on an earth-shattering broadcasting deal. Once Brady's playing days are over, this 10-year contract will see the all-time great QB earn a record-setting $375 million as the network's lead NFL analyst. This is a ridiculous amount of money for someone with zero...
NFL
GolfWRX

Tour pro fired caddie for trying to distract Justin Thomas

Pro golfers and their caddies usually keep their quarrels to club selection, but this week a former winner on the PGA Tour revealed that he and his caddie split ways for an entirely different reason. Michael Kim, winner of the 2008 John Deere Classic, took to Twitter to tell a...
GOLF
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Tom Brady Contract News

If you're not in sports broadcasting, you picked the wrong profession. Tom Brady is getting $375 million over 10 years from FOX Sports to be the network's lead NFL analyst. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has the latest on the stunning development:. "It is the largest contract in...
NFL
Decider.com

Tom Brady Snags Job as Fox’s Lead Football Analyst After Leaving NFL

Tom Brady’s surprising career moves keep on coming. The quarterback left the New England Patriots after playing for the team for 20 years, after becoming a free agent and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though he’s only been with the Bucs since the 2020 season, he’s already got his next big job lined, up: today it was announced that Brady will become the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. The only question is when he’ll assume the role.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Fox News

What Success Or Failure Looks Like For Tom Brady at FOX

On this episode, Will sits down with former Golden State Warriors Beat Writer for ESPN, and House of Strauss Substack founder, Ethan Strauss, to break down what Tom Brady’s $375 million dollar deal with FOX Sports means for the sports media industry, and what success would look like for Brady and FOX.
SPORTS
MarketRealist

Tom Brady's Fox Sports Deal: How Much Money Will He Make?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he will join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst post-retirement. What are the details of the deal and how much money will Brady make from the contract?. Article continues below advertisement. Brady’s full name is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Who Will Keep Tom Brady's Seat Warm

Just over 24 hours ago, the football world learned that Tom Brady inked a deal with FOX Sports that will kick in whenever his football career is over. According to multiple reports, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become the network's top analyst. He'll eventually enter the broadcast booth - most likely alongside Kevin Burkhardt.
NFL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA's top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
CinemaBlend

NFL Star Tom Brady Could Allegedly Make An Exorbitant Amount Of Money In TV Deal, Assuming He Ever Retires

Tom Brady has essentially done everything a professional football player can aspire to at this point in his life. He’s earned numerous accolades, established himself as one of the greatest athletes of his time and will enter the hall of fame at some point. So the sports world was somewhat surprised when the legendary quarterback called off his retirement earlier this year. Though Brady is set to return to the gridiron for his 23rd NFL season later this year, he’s already inked a TV deal that could allegedly make him a lot of money, should he ever actually retire, of course.
NFL
