Chemistry

Materials synthesis at terapascal static pressures

By Leonid Dubrovinsky
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheoretical modelling predicts very unusual structures and properties of materials at extreme pressure and temperature conditions1,2. Hitherto, their synthesis and investigation above 200"‰gigapascals have been hindered both by the technical complexity of ultrahigh-pressure experiments and by the absence of relevant in"‰situ methods of materials analysis. Here we report on a methodology...

Phys.org

Spintronics: How an atom-thin insulator helps transport spins

An intermediate layer consisting of a few atoms is helping to improve the transport of spin currents from one material to another. Until now, this process involves significant losses. A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Microstructure Physics, and the Freie Universität Berlin reports in the ACS scientific journal Nano Letters on how this can be avoided. The researchers thus demonstrate important new insights relevant for many spintronic applications, including energy-efficient and ultra-fast storage technologies of the future.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Ultrafast dynamics of topological material probed under pressure

A team led by Prof. Su Fuhai from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute, and the Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research has investigated the nonequilibrium electron and phonon dynamics of the topological insulator Sb2Te3 under pressure and explored the ultrafast photophysics across the electronic topological and lattice structure transitions.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

A simpler approach for creating quantum materials

Since graphene was first isolated and characterized in the early 2000s, researchers have been exploring ways to use this atomically thin nanomaterial because of its unique properties such as high tensile strength and conductivity. In more recent years, twisted bilayer graphene, made of two sheets of graphene twisted to a...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Materials go retro

Retrosynthesis is a common strategy for the design of synthetic routes to organic molecules. Implementing the concept in materials science is a further step towards guided approaches to materials synthesis. Organic chemists often use retrosynthetic analysis to find synthetic routes to target molecules, including those with a diverse range of...
CHEMISTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Measuring the “Wettability” of Graphene and Other 2D Materials at the Molecular Level

Microscopic measurement of wettability can be achieved at the molecular level using ‘vibrational sum-frequency generation spectroscopy’ (VSFG). Wettability of the material is the ability of a liquid to maintain contact with a solid surface, and it is proportional to hydrophilicity and inversely proportional to hydrophobicity. It is one of the most important properties of a solid, and understanding the wettability of different substrates is critical for a variety of industrial applications, such as desalination, coating agents, and water electrolytes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pre-arranged building block approach for the orthogonal synthesis of an unfolded tetrameric organic"“inorganic phosphazane macrocycle

Inorganic macrocycles remain challenging synthetic targets due to the limited number of strategies reported for their syntheses. Among these species, large fully inorganic cyclodiphosphazane macrocycles have been experimentally and theoretically highlighted as promising candidates for supramolecular chemistry. In contrast, their hybrid organic"“inorganic counterparts are lagging behind due to the lack of synthetic routes capable of controlling the size and topological arrangement (i.e., folded vs unfolded) of the target macrocycle, rendering the synthesis of differently sized macrocycles a tedious screening process. Herein, we report-as a proof-of-concept-the combination of pre-arranged building blocks and a two-step synthetic route to rationally enable access a large unfolded tetrameric macrocycle, which is not accessible via conventional synthetic strategies. The obtained macrocycle hybrid cyclodiphosphazane macrocycle, cis-[Î¼-P(Î¼-NtBu)]2(Î¼-p-OC6H4C(O)O)]4[Î¼-P(Î¼-NtBu)]2 (4), displays an unfolded open-face cavity area of 110.1"‰Ã…2. Preliminary theoretical host"“guest studies with the dication [MeNC5H4]22+ suggest compound 4 as a viable candidate for the synthesis of hybrid proto-rotaxanes species based on phosphazane building blocks.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Light-emitting electrochemical cells for recyclable lighting

A low-cost and easy-to-manufacture lighting technology can be made with light-emitting electrochemical cells. Such cells are thin-film electronic and ionic devices that generate light after a low voltage is applied. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the University of Turin have now used extensive data analysis to create first-class electrochemical cells from copper complexes that emit blue and white light.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Constructing chemical stable 4-carboxyl-quinoline linked covalent organic frameworks via Doebner reaction for nanofiltration

Covalent linkages are the key component of covalent organic frameworks (COFs). The development of stable and functional linkages is essential to expand the COFs family and broaden their application prospects. In this work, we report the synthesis of crystalline and chemical stable 4-carboxyl-quinoline linked COFs (QL-COFs) via Doebner reactions in both one-pot (OP) and post-synthetic modification (PSM) methods. Both methods can be universally applied to most of the reported imine COFs family via bottom-up construction or linkage conversion. Owing to the contractive pore size, more hydrophilic structure and better chemical stability than the conventional imine COFs endowed by 4-carboxyl-quinoline linkage, QL-COFs are supposed to possess a wider application range. We further demonstrate the nanofiltration membrane (NFM) based on QL-COF exhibited a desirable separation capacity with high rejection for small dye molecules (> 90%), high water permeance (850"‰L"‰mâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 MPaâˆ’1) and tolerance of extreme conditions (1"‰M HCl/NaOH), which were benefitted from the enhanced properties of QL-COFs. Additionally, efficient ion sieving properties were also achieved by QL-COF membrane. We anticipate that this work opens up a way for the construction of robust and functional COFs materials for practical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In-plane optical and electrical anisotropy in low-symmetry layered GeS microribbons

Layered group-IV monochalcogenides, including GeS, GeSe, SnS, and SnSe, garner attention because of their anisotropic structures and properties. Here, we report on the growth of GeS microribbons via chemical vapor transport (CVT), which affords each of them with a low-symmetry orthorhombic structure and anisotropic optical and electronic properties. The single-crystalline nature of the GeS microribbon, which has a typical thickness of ~30"‰nm, is confirmed. Polarized Raman spectra reveal angle-dependent intensities that are attributed to the anisotropic layered structure of GeS microribbons. The photoluminescence (PL) spectra reveal a peak at ~1.66"‰eV. The angle-dependent PL and anisotropic absorption spectroscopy results provide evidence for a distinct anisotropic optical transition near the energy band edges; this phenomenon is also predicted by our density functional theory (DFT)-based calculations. Strong in-plane direct-current transport anisotropy is observed under dark and white illumination by using back-gate cross-shaped field effect transistors (CSFETs) fabricated with the GeS microribbon; significant gate-tunable conductivity is also confirmed. The strong anisotropy is further confirmed by the DFT-calculated effective mass ratio. Our findings not only support the application of GeS microribbons in anisotropic photoelectronic transistors but also provide more possibilities for other functional device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

More efficient optical quantum gates

Future quantum computers are expected not only to solve particularly tricky computing tasks, but also to be connected to a network for the secure exchange of data. In principle, quantum gates could be used for these purposes. But until now, it has not been possible to realize them with sufficient efficiency. By a sophisticated combination of several techniques, researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) have now taken a major step towards overcoming this hurdle.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Divergent sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange linkage of sulfonimidoyl fluorides and alkynes

Sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange reactions have been applied to the linkage of a diverse range of molecules. However, the connectivity of fluorosulfuryls with alkynes remains a formidable challenge owing to the high reactivity of Ï€ systems. Here, we report a divergent sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange reaction between sulfonimidoyl fluorides and alkynes to afford vinylic and acetylenic sulfoximines. Experimental and computational mechanistic studies elucidated key BF3-bridged six-membered transition states that enabled the synchronous activation of silicon-capped alkynes and sulfonimidoyl fluorides via the interactions of FÂ·Â·Â·Si and BÂ·Â·Â·F. Mechanistic studies also revealed that N-benzyl sulfonimidoyls undergo a 1,5-hydrogen migration from the benzylic position to the acetylenic position, which generates the observed vinylic sulfoximines. A range of synthetic transformations, which include azide"“alkyne cycloadditions were demonstrated on the vinylic and acetylenic sulfoximine products.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Mild COVID-19 imprints a long-term inflammatory eicosanoid- and chemokine memory in monocyte-derived macrophages

The original version of this article contained an error in the ESM. The supplemental file titled "Supplementary information 1" is a marked version of the correct file, "Supplementary information 2". "Supplementary information 1" was therefore removed. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE

