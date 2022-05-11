ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Suppression of black-hole growth by strong outflows at redshifts 5.8"“6.6

By M. Bischetti
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBright quasars, powered by accretion onto billion-solar-mass black holes, already existed at the epoch of reionization, when the Universe was 0.5"“1"‰billion years old1. How these black holes formed in such a short time is the subject of debate, particularly as they lie above the correlation between black-hole mass and galaxy dynamical...

www.nature.com

