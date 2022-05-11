ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NI Protocol: Simon Coveney believes 'landing zone' is possible

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney believes a "landing zone" is possible for addressing unionist concerns with...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
The Independent

Key issues in the Northern Ireland election campaign

The Northern Ireland Protocol, the possibility of a border poll, the cost-of-living crisis and the future of the Stormont powersharing Executive were among the key issues during the Northern Ireland election campaign.– The Northern Ireland ProtocolDUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said repeatedly that the post-Brexit protocol has cast a long shadow over Northern Ireland’s politics and it has been at the heart of debate throughout the campaign.Sir Jeffrey’s party quit the powersharing Executive earlier this year in protest at the new trading arrangements which unionists see as an Irish Sea border and he has vowed not to re-enter government...
Simon Coveney
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
The Independent

Emma Little Pengelly co-opted to replace Donaldson on Assembly benches

Former DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly has been co-opted to replace her leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on the Stormont benches.Sir Jeffrey won the seat in Lagan Valley – the constituency he represents at Westminster – just days ago after contesting the Assembly election.However, he revealed earlier this week that he intends to remain at Westminster as an MP until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.The Electoral Office of Northern Ireland confirmed on Thursday that Ms Little-Pengelly had been returned as an MLA for Lagan Valley.Sir Jeffrey said his party will not nominate ministers for the Stormont Executive until...
BBC

NI Election 2022: DUP say protocol protest a clear message to UK and EU

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party is sending a "clear message" to the UK government that it is "serious about getting the protocol sorted". The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) confirmed on Friday it will not support the election of a new Stormont Speaker meaning the assembly can not sit.
BBC

Stormont: ICTU says lack of executive could lead to strikes

The body which represents trade unions in Northern Ireland has warned that the lack of an executive could indirectly lead to more strikes. The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) says measures are needed to help people with the cost of living. The ICTU's Owen Reidy said this meant pay...
The Independent

Stormont Assembly to meet with DUP set to block election of new Speaker

The new Northern Ireland Assembly will meet later with the DUP set to block the election of a Speaker.Ninety MLAs will gather in the chamber after last week’s Northern Ireland Assembly election saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time.The DUP had previously indicated that it will not nominate for the position of deputy First Minister, which will prevent the forming of a new Executive, as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.Unionists oppose the post-Brexit treaty because of the economic barriers it creates between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.Party leader...
The Independent

‘No option off the table’: UK continues row with EU over Northern Ireland deal

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, as she faces warnings not to tear up the post-Brexit agreement on the region.Cabinet minister Michael Gove warned on Wednesday that “no option is off the table” but insisted Britain will continue to negotiate to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol.European leaders have warned the Government against taking unilateral action, as ministers consider whether to introduce legislation overriding parts of the deal.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed “no-one should unilaterally cancel, break or in any way attack the settlement”.Ms Truss is...
BBC

Brexit: UK rejects EU proposal to limit impact of NI Protocol

The UK has rejected EU plans aimed at reducing the impact of the post-Brexit treaty for Northern Ireland, saying they would make things worse. The EU claims the proposals would reduce paperwork and checks on goods entering NI from Great Britain. But the government says they would "worsen the current...
BBC

NI election 2022: Kellie Armstrong left physically sick by abusive images

A Northern Ireland politician said she was left physically sick after receiving images of aborted foetuses moments after being elected. Police said they were investigating the messages received by Kellie Armstrong. The Alliance politician, who has spoken about suffering 13 miscarriages, had to leave the count centre to compose herself...
The Independent

UK will not shy away from taking action on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Truss

The UK will not “shy away” from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Foreign Secretary has said in a push for treaty reform.Liz Truss said some proposals put forward by the European Union during months of discussions on the post-Brexit treaty would “take us backwards” as she argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that, under EU proposals suggested in October, trading arrangements could worsen and everyday items could disappear from shop shelves in Northern Ireland.It comes as the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which came second in last week’s Assembly...
Reuters

Irish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Ireland's prime minister warned his British counterpart on Tuesday against unilaterally seeking to overrule any of the post-Brexit rules agreed with the European Union for trade in British-run Northern Ireland. The Times newspaper reported on Monday that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to...
