NI Protocol: Simon Coveney believes 'landing zone' is possible

The UK will not “shy away” from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Foreign Secretary has said in a push for treaty reform.Liz Truss said some proposals put forward by the European Union during months of discussions on the post-Brexit treaty would “take us backwards” as she argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that, under EU proposals suggested in October, trading arrangements could worsen and everyday items could disappear from shop shelves in Northern Ireland.It comes as the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which came second in last week’s Assembly...
Comments / 0