NI Protocol: Simon Coveney believes 'landing zone' is possible

The new Northern Ireland Assembly will meet later with the DUP set to block the election of a Speaker.Ninety MLAs will gather in the chamber after last week’s Northern Ireland Assembly election saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time.The DUP had previously indicated that it will not nominate for the position of deputy First Minister, which will prevent the forming of a new Executive, as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.Unionists oppose the post-Brexit treaty because of the economic barriers it creates between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.Party leader...

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO