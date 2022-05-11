Structural basis of NPR1 in activating plant immunity

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.

