ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Structural basis of NPR1 in activating plant immunity

By Shivesh Kumar
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR1 is a master regulator of the defence transcriptome induced by the plant immune signal salicylic acid1,2,3,4. Despite the important role of NPR1 in plant immunity5,6,7, understanding of its regulatory mechanisms has been hindered by a lack of structural information. Here we report cryo-electron microscopy and crystal structures of Arabidopsis NPR1...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural biology of CRISPR"“Cas immunity and genome editing enzymes

CRISPR"“Cas systems provide resistance against foreign mobile genetic elements and have a wide range of genome editing and biotechnological applications. In this Review, we examine recent advances in understanding the molecular structures and mechanisms of enzymes comprising bacterial RNA-guided CRISPR"“Cas immune systems and deployed for wide-ranging genome editing applications. We explore the adaptive and interference aspects of CRISPR"“Cas function as well as open questions about the molecular mechanisms responsible for genome targeting. These structural insights reflect close evolutionary links between CRISPR"“Cas systems and mobile genetic elements, including the origins and evolution of CRISPR"“Cas systems from DNA transposons, retrotransposons and toxin"“antitoxin modules. We discuss how the evolution and structural diversity of CRISPR"“Cas systems explain their functional complexity and utility as genome editing tools.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cuproptosis: lipoylated TCA cycle proteins-mediated novel cell death pathway

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 158 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Science, Tsvetkov et al1. shed a light on a new form of cell death, copper-dependent cell death (termed cuproptosis). They defined "cuproptosis" as a nonapoptotic cell death pathway. They have demonstrated that copper directly binds to lipoylated components of the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Then aggregation of these copper-bound, lipoylated mitochondrial proteins and subsequent Fe-S cluster protein loss triggered proteotoxic stress and a distinct form of cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photo-thermo semi-hydrogenation of acetylene on Pd/TiO single-atom catalyst

Semi-hydrogenation of acetylene in excess ethylene is a key industrial process for ethylene purification. Supported Pd catalysts have attracted most attention due to their superior intrinsic activity but often suffer from low selectivity. Pd single-atom catalysts (SACs) are promising to significantly improve the selectivity, but the activity needs to be improved and the feasible preparation of Pd SACs remains a grand challenge. Here, we report a simple strategy to construct Pd1/TiO2 SACs by selectively encapsulating the co-existed small amount of Pd nanoclusters/nanoparticles based on their different strong metal-support interaction (SMSI) occurrence conditions. In addition, photo-thermo catalysis has been applied to this process where a much-improved catalytic activity was obtained. Detailed characterization combined with DFT calculation suggests that photo-induced electrons transferred from TiO2 to the adjacent Pd atoms facilitate the activation of acetylene. This work offers an opportunity to develop highly stable Pd SACs for efficient catalytic semi-hydrogenation process.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Biology#Npr#Plant Genetics#Plant Sciences#Plant Cell#Arabidopsis#Tramtrack#Bric Brac#Btb#Carboxyterminal Kelch
scitechdaily.com

Yale Scientists Discover Key Regulator of Body Weight

Yale researchers have uncovered a regulator of body weight that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. Yale scientists have discovered that a protein known as augmentor-alpha regulates body weight in mice, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. The findings were published on April...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Key protein identified for brain stem cell longevity

A receptor that was first identified as necessary for insulin action, that also is located on the neural stem cells found deep in the brains of mice, is pivotal for brain stem cell longevity, according to a Rutgers study, a finding that has important implications for brain health and future therapies for brain disorders.
CANCER
Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunoprofiling reveals cell subsets associated with the trajectory of cytomegalovirus reactivation post stem cell transplantation

Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is a major opportunistic infection after allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation and has a complex relationship with post-transplant immune reconstitution. Here, we use mass cytometry to define patterns of innate and adaptive immune cell reconstitution at key phases of human cytomegalovirus reactivation in the first 100 days post haematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is associated with the development of activated, memory T-cell profiles, with faster effector-memory CD4+ T-cell recovery in patients with low-level versus high-level human cytomegalovirus DNAemia. Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the initial detection of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia are significantly lower in patients who subsequently develop high-level versus low-level human cytomegalovirus reactivation. Our data describe distinct immune signatures that emerged with human cytomegalovirus reactivation after haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and highlight Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the first detection of reactivation as a marker that may be useful to anticipate the magnitude of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Piezo1 activation using Yoda1 inhibits macropinocytosis in A431 human epidermoid carcinoma cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10153-8, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jan Vincent V. Arafiles which was incorrectly given as Jan Vincent Arafiles. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Masashi Maekawa. Present...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stage IV colon cancer patients without DENND2D expression benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy

According to the EPOC study, chemotherapy could improve 5-year disease-free survival of stage IV colon cancer patients by 8.1%. However, more molecular biomarkers are required to identify patients who need neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D expression was evaluated by immunohistochemistry in 181 stage IV colon cancer patients. The prognosis was better for patients with DENND2D expression than patients without DENND2D expression (5-year overall survival [OS]: 42% vs. 12%, p"‰="‰0.038; 5-year disease-free survival: 20% vs. 10%, p"‰="‰0.001). Subgroup analysis of the DENND2D-negative group showed that patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy achieved longer OS than patients without neoadjuvant chemotherapy (RR"‰="‰0.179; 95% CI"‰="‰0.054"“0.598; p"‰="‰0.003). DENND2D suppressed CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Downregulation of DENND2D also promoted metastasis to distant organs in vivo. Mechanistically, DENND2D suppressed the MAPK pathway in CRC. Colon cancer patients who were DENND2D negative always showed a worse prognosis and were more likely to benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D may be a new prognostic factor and a predictor of the need for neoadjuvant chemotherapy in stage IV colon cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hierarchical network analysis of co-occurring bioentities in literature

Biomedical databases grow by more than a thousand new publications every day. The large volume of biomedical literature that is being published at an unprecedented rate hinders the discovery of relevant knowledge from keywords of interest to gather new insights and form hypotheses. A text-mining tool, PubTator, helps to automatically annotate bioentities, such as species, chemicals, genes, and diseases, from PubMed abstracts and full-text articles. However, the manual re-organization and analysis of bioentities is a non-trivial and highly time-consuming task. ChexMix was designed to extract the unique identifiers of bioentities from query results. Herein, ChexMix was used to construct a taxonomic tree with allied species among Korean native plants and to extract the medical subject headings unique identifier of the bioentities, which co-occurred with the keywords in the same literature. ChexMix discovered the allied species related to a keyword of interest and experimentally proved its usefulness for multi-species analysis.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Healthy cells can impact tumor progression during embryonic development

Half of childhood cancers arise during the development of the human embryo, which greatly complicates research into these diseases. The team of Valérie Castellani, CNRS senior researcher at the Mechanisms in Integrated Life Sciences (MeLiS) laboratory (CNRS / INSERM / Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University) has thus developed a model that optimally simulates the human embryonic environment by grafting human cancer cells into a chick embryo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ferutinin induces osteoblast differentiation of DPSCs via induction of KLF2 and autophagy/mitophagy

Osteoblast differentiation is critically reduced in various bone-related pathogenesis, including arthritis and osteoporosis. For future development of effective regenerative therapeutics, herein, we reveal the involved molecular mechanisms of a phytoestrogen, ferutinin-induced initiation of osteoblast differentiation from dental pulp-derived stem cell (DPSC). We demonstrate the significantly increased expression level of a transcription factor, Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2) along with autophagy-related molecules in DPSCs after induction with ferutinin. The loss-of-function and the gain-of-function approaches of KLF2 confirmed that the ferutinin-induced KLF2 modulated autophagic and OB differentiation-related molecules. Further, knockdown of the autophagic molecule (ATG7 or BECN1) from DPSC resulted not only in a decreased level of KLF2 but also in the reduced levels of OB differentiation-related molecules. Moreover, mitochondrial membrane potential-related molecules were increased and induction of mitophagy was observed in DPSCs after the addition of ferutinin. The reduction of mitochondrial as well as total ROS generations; and induction of intracellular Ca2+ production were also observed in ferutinin-treated DPSCs. To test the mitochondrial respiration in DPSCs, we found that the cells treated with ferutinin showed a reduced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) than that of their vehicle-treated counterparts. Furthermore, mechanistically, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that the addition of ferutinin in DPSCs not only induced the level of KLF2, but also induced the transcriptionally active epigenetic marks (H3K27Ac and H3K4me3) on the promoter region of the autophagic molecule ATG7. These results provide strong evidence that ferutinin stimulates OB differentiation via induction of KLF2-mediated autophagy/mitophagy.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy