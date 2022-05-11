ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observation of chiral state transfer without encircling an exceptional point

By Hadiseh Nasari
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adiabatic theorem, a corollary of the SchrÃ¶dinger equation, manifests itself in a profoundly different way in non-Hermitian arrangements, resulting in counterintuitive state transfer schemes that have no counterpart in closed quantum systems. In particular, the dynamical encirclement of exceptional points (EPs) in parameter space has been shown to lead to...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hierarchical network analysis of co-occurring bioentities in literature

Biomedical databases grow by more than a thousand new publications every day. The large volume of biomedical literature that is being published at an unprecedented rate hinders the discovery of relevant knowledge from keywords of interest to gather new insights and form hypotheses. A text-mining tool, PubTator, helps to automatically annotate bioentities, such as species, chemicals, genes, and diseases, from PubMed abstracts and full-text articles. However, the manual re-organization and analysis of bioentities is a non-trivial and highly time-consuming task. ChexMix was designed to extract the unique identifiers of bioentities from query results. Herein, ChexMix was used to construct a taxonomic tree with allied species among Korean native plants and to extract the medical subject headings unique identifier of the bioentities, which co-occurred with the keywords in the same literature. ChexMix discovered the allied species related to a keyword of interest and experimentally proved its usefulness for multi-species analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of spin-current striction in a magnet

The interplay among magnetization and deformation of solids has long been an important issue in magnetism, the elucidation of which has made great progress in material physics. Controlling volume and shapes of matter is now indispensable to realizing various actuators for precision machinery and nanotechnology. Here, we show that the volume of a solid can be manipulated by injecting a spin current: a spin current volume effect (SVE). By using a magnet Tb0.3Dy0.7Fe2 exhibiting strong spin-lattice coupling, we demonstrate that the sample volume changes in response to a spin current injected by spin Hall effects. Theoretical calculation reflecting spin-current induced modulation of magnetization fluctuation well reproduces the experimental results. The SVE expands the scope of spintronics into making mechanical drivers.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Hyperpolarized water as universal sensitivity booster in biomolecular NMR

NMR spectroscopy is the only method to access the structural dynamics of biomolecules at high (atomistic) resolution in their native solution state. However, this method's low sensitivity has two important consequences: (i) typically experiments have to be performed at high concentrations that increase sensitivity but are not physiological, and (ii) signals have to be accumulated over long periods, complicating the determination of interaction kinetics on the order of seconds and impeding studies of unstable systems. Both limitations are of equal, fundamental relevance: non-native conditions are of limited pharmacological relevance, and the function of proteins, enzymes and nucleic acids often relies on their interaction kinetics. To overcome these limitations, we have developed applications that involve 'hyperpolarized water' to boost signal intensities in NMR of proteins and nucleic acids. The technique includes four stages: (i) preparation of the biomolecule in partially deuterated buffers, (ii) preparation of 'hyperpolarized' water featuring enhanced 1H NMR signals via cryogenic dynamic nuclear polarization, (iii) sudden melting of the cryogenic pellet and dissolution of the protein or nucleic acid in the hyperpolarized water (enabling spontaneous exchanges of protons between water and target) and (iv) recording signal-amplified NMR spectra targeting either labile 1H or neighboring 15N/13C nuclei in the biomolecule. Water in the ensuing experiments is used as a universal 'hyperpolarization' agent, rendering the approach versatile and applicable to any biomolecule possessing labile hydrogens. Thus, questions can be addressed, ranging from protein and RNA folding problems to resolving structure-function relationships of intrinsically disordered proteins to investigating membrane interactions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Suppression of black-hole growth by strong outflows at redshifts 5.8"“6.6

Bright quasars, powered by accretion onto billion-solar-mass black holes, already existed at the epoch of reionization, when the Universe was 0.5"“1"‰billion years old1. How these black holes formed in such a short time is the subject of debate, particularly as they lie above the correlation between black-hole mass and galaxy dynamical mass2,3 in the local Universe. What slowed down black-hole growth, leading towards the symbiotic growth observed in the local Universe, and when this process started, has hitherto not been known, although black-hole feedback is a likely driver4. Here we report optical and near-infrared observations of a sample of quasars at redshifts 5.8"‰â‰²"‰z"‰â‰²"‰6.6. About half of the quasar spectra reveal broad, blueshifted absorption line troughs, tracing black-hole-driven winds with extreme outflow velocities, up to 17% of the speed of light. The fraction of quasars with such outflow winds at z"‰â‰³"‰5.8 is â‰ˆ2.4 times higher than at z"‰â‰ˆ"‰2"“4. We infer that outflows at z"‰â‰³"‰5.8 inject large amounts of energy into the interstellar medium and suppress nuclear gas accretion, slowing down black-hole growth. The outflow phase may then mark the beginning of substantial black-hole feedback. The red optical colours of outflow quasars at z"‰â‰³"‰5.8 indeed suggest that these systems are dusty and may be caught during an initial quenching phase of obscured accretion5.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

This is what a black hole sounds like: NASA releases audio recorded by its Chandra X-ray observatory and it sounds like a Hans Zimmer score

NASA scientists have released the audio of a black hole at the centre of Perseus galaxy cluster more than 200 million lightyears away from earth. The sound waves in the were recorded by NASA's space telescope, the Chandra X-ray observatory, in the form of astronomical data, then translated into sound that humans can hear.
ASTRONOMY
