Science

Single-cell eQTL models reveal dynamic T cell state dependence of disease loci

By Aparna Nathan
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-coding genetic variants may cause disease by modulating gene expression. However, identifying these expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) is complicated by differences in gene regulation across fluid functional cell states within cell types. These states-for example, neurotransmitter-driven programs in astrocytes or perivascular fibroblast differentiation-are obscured in eQTL studies that aggregate cells1,2....

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Yale Scientists Discover Key Regulator of Body Weight

Yale researchers have uncovered a regulator of body weight that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. Yale scientists have discovered that a protein known as augmentor-alpha regulates body weight in mice, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. The findings were published on April...
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery: How a Gene Mutation Causes Higher Intelligence in Humans

When genes mutate, it can result in severe diseases of the human nervous system. Neuroscientists at Leipzig University and the University of Würzburg have now used fruit flies to demonstrate how, apart from the negative effect, the mutation of a neuronal gene can have a positive effect – namely higher IQ in humans. They have published their findings in the prestigious journal Brain.
MedicalXpress

Healthy cells can impact tumor progression during embryonic development

Half of childhood cancers arise during the development of the human embryo, which greatly complicates research into these diseases. The team of Valérie Castellani, CNRS senior researcher at the Mechanisms in Integrated Life Sciences (MeLiS) laboratory (CNRS / INSERM / Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University) has thus developed a model that optimally simulates the human embryonic environment by grafting human cancer cells into a chick embryo.
Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
MedicalXpress

Tumor release of lactate forces nearby cells into supportive role

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
Nature.com

Stage IV colon cancer patients without DENND2D expression benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy

According to the EPOC study, chemotherapy could improve 5-year disease-free survival of stage IV colon cancer patients by 8.1%. However, more molecular biomarkers are required to identify patients who need neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D expression was evaluated by immunohistochemistry in 181 stage IV colon cancer patients. The prognosis was better for patients with DENND2D expression than patients without DENND2D expression (5-year overall survival [OS]: 42% vs. 12%, p"‰="‰0.038; 5-year disease-free survival: 20% vs. 10%, p"‰="‰0.001). Subgroup analysis of the DENND2D-negative group showed that patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy achieved longer OS than patients without neoadjuvant chemotherapy (RR"‰="‰0.179; 95% CI"‰="‰0.054"“0.598; p"‰="‰0.003). DENND2D suppressed CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Downregulation of DENND2D also promoted metastasis to distant organs in vivo. Mechanistically, DENND2D suppressed the MAPK pathway in CRC. Colon cancer patients who were DENND2D negative always showed a worse prognosis and were more likely to benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D may be a new prognostic factor and a predictor of the need for neoadjuvant chemotherapy in stage IV colon cancer.
Phys.org

Massive single-cell atlas across human tissues highlights cell types where disease genes are active

Genetic studies have revealed many genes linked to both common and rare disease, but to understand how those genes bring about disease and use those insights to help develop therapies, scientists need to know where they are active in the body. Research on single cells can help achieve this goal, by surveying gene activity in specific cell types. Scientists need to profile all cell types and compare them across organs in the body to learn about the full range of human diseases, but this is difficult to do with existing methods.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
Nature.com

Novel brown adipose tissue candidate genes predicted by the human gene connectome

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a promising therapeutic target against obesity. Therefore, research on the genetic architecture of BAT could be key for the development of successful therapies against this complex phenotype. Hypothesis-driven candidate gene association studies are useful for studying genetic determinants of complex traits, but they are dependent upon the previous knowledge to select candidate genes. Here, we predicted 107 novel-BAT candidate genes in silico using the uncoupling protein one (UCP1) as the hallmark of BAT activity. We first identified the top 1% of human genes predicted by the human gene connectome to be biologically closest to the UCP1, estimating 167 additional pathway genes (BAT connectome). We validated this prediction by showing that 60 genes already associated with BAT were included in the connectome and they were biologically closer to each other than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16). The rest of genes (107) are potential candidates for BAT, being also closer to known BAT genes and more expressed in BAT biopsies than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; p"‰="‰4.39"‰Ã—"‰10"“02). The resulting new list of predicted human BAT genes should be useful for the discovery of novel BAT genes and metabolic pathways.
Nature.com

Correction to: "Molding" immunity-modulation of mucosal and systemic immunity by the intestinal mycobiome in health and disease

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-022-00515-w, published online 26 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. At the end of the Acknowledgements section, it should be included: "Figures created with BioRender.com (https://biorender.com/)". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies the interaction of altered renal tubules with basophils orchestrating kidney fibrosis

Inflammation is an important component of fibrosis but immune processes that orchestrate kidney fibrosis are not well understood. Here we apply single-cell sequencing to a mouse model of kidney fibrosis. We identify a subset of kidney tubule cells with a profibrotic-inflammatory phenotype characterized by the expression of cytokines and chemokines associated with immune cell recruitment. Receptor"“ligand interaction analysis and experimental validation indicate that CXCL1 secreted by profibrotic tubules recruits CXCR2+ basophils. In mice, these basophils are an important source of interleukin-6 and recruitment of the TH17 subset of helper T cells. Genetic deletion or antibody-based depletion of basophils results in reduced renal fibrosis. Human kidney single-cell, bulk gene expression and immunostaining validate a function for basophils in patients with kidney fibrosis. Collectively, these studies identify basophils as contributors to the development of renal fibrosis and suggest that targeting these cells might be a useful clinical strategy to manage chronic kidney disease.
Nature.com

Ferutinin induces osteoblast differentiation of DPSCs via induction of KLF2 and autophagy/mitophagy

Osteoblast differentiation is critically reduced in various bone-related pathogenesis, including arthritis and osteoporosis. For future development of effective regenerative therapeutics, herein, we reveal the involved molecular mechanisms of a phytoestrogen, ferutinin-induced initiation of osteoblast differentiation from dental pulp-derived stem cell (DPSC). We demonstrate the significantly increased expression level of a transcription factor, Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2) along with autophagy-related molecules in DPSCs after induction with ferutinin. The loss-of-function and the gain-of-function approaches of KLF2 confirmed that the ferutinin-induced KLF2 modulated autophagic and OB differentiation-related molecules. Further, knockdown of the autophagic molecule (ATG7 or BECN1) from DPSC resulted not only in a decreased level of KLF2 but also in the reduced levels of OB differentiation-related molecules. Moreover, mitochondrial membrane potential-related molecules were increased and induction of mitophagy was observed in DPSCs after the addition of ferutinin. The reduction of mitochondrial as well as total ROS generations; and induction of intracellular Ca2+ production were also observed in ferutinin-treated DPSCs. To test the mitochondrial respiration in DPSCs, we found that the cells treated with ferutinin showed a reduced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) than that of their vehicle-treated counterparts. Furthermore, mechanistically, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that the addition of ferutinin in DPSCs not only induced the level of KLF2, but also induced the transcriptionally active epigenetic marks (H3K27Ac and H3K4me3) on the promoter region of the autophagic molecule ATG7. These results provide strong evidence that ferutinin stimulates OB differentiation via induction of KLF2-mediated autophagy/mitophagy.
Nature.com

PERSIST platform provides programmable RNA regulation using CRISPR endoRNases

Regulated transgene expression is an integral component of gene therapies, cell therapies and biomanufacturing. However, transcription factor-based regulation, upon which most applications are based, suffers from complications such as epigenetic silencing that limit expression longevity and reliability. Constitutive transgene transcription paired with post-transcriptional gene regulation could combat silencing, but few such RNA- or protein-level platforms exist. Here we develop an RNA-regulation platform we call "PERSIST" which consists of nine CRISPR-specific endoRNases as RNA-level activators and repressors as well as modular OFF- and ON-switch regulatory motifs. We show that PERSIST-regulated transgenes exhibit strong OFF and ON responses, resist silencing for at least two months, and can be readily layered to construct cascades, logic functions, switches and other sophisticated circuit topologies. The orthogonal, modular and composable nature of this platform as well as the ease in constructing robust and predictable gene circuits promises myriad applications in gene and cell therapies.
