When Derrick Freeman’s tenure as mayor of Port Arthur ended in 2019 he saw an opportunity to do something he had always wanted to do — complete his college degree. And after years of juggling 15-21 hours of course work, Derrick, 46, proudly walked across the stage Saturday at Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a major in marketing.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO