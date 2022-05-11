ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Upstate data center finds home in Myrtle Beach

By Molly Hulsey mhulsey@scbiznews.com Print Story
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after DC Blox opened the doors of its Greenville data center on April 12, the company announced plans to break ground on another South Carolina location with a $31.5 million investment. Located along more than 21 acres at the Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park in Myrtle...

Joel Barber Realtor Discusses Myrtle Beach Real Estate News

Joel Barber is a realtor practicing in Myrtle Beach, SC since 2007. In the article that follows, Joel Barber gives some insight into how the housing and vacation property market in Myrtle Beach has never been hotter. It was a Myrtle Beach institution for over 60 years. Soon it will...
DC BLOX Coming to the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park

A $31.5 million cable landing station is making its way to the Grand Strand. DC BLOX is building a station at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park that will serve as the landing point for subsea optical communication cables. The project has been in the works for over a year and Horry County leaders say it has the potential to make Horry County a technology hub. The station will also serve as a regional exchange point for communications providers. The tech companies that will use the landing station have not been announced but operations are expected to go online next June!
The Grand Strand Business Expo presented by GBN

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Business Expo is happening today until 5pm at Four Points Sheraton in Myrtle Beach. Come along with us to meet some fun businesses and for all the details. Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Human remains found after search in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV/WPDE) — Authorities say human remains were found during a search in a wooded area of Georgetown County on Wednesday and Thursday. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near the Harmony Township subdivision.
South Carolina earthquakes aren’t likely to stop anytime soon

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Elgin area is seeing another swarm of earthquakes this week – at least seven so far. Prepare to feel a few more. A 3.29-magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. There have been six more since then, plus North Carolina felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina

South Carolina is located in the Southeastern United States and is known for its beaches, golf courses, and historical landmarks. The state is also home to Fort Sumter National Monument, which commemorates the site of the first battle of the American Civil War.
First Look: Sullivan’s Fish Camp

When Ben and Kate Towill—the couple that owns the design and hospitality firm Basic Projects, Charleston’s Basic Kitchen, and Mount Pleasant’s Post House Inn—had the opportunity to reopen the doors of Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant, they jumped at the chance. The original restaurant, founded in 1988 by Sammy and Donna Rhodes, opened right before Hurricane Hugo hit the South Carolina coast. After the Rhodes rebuilt the nearly destroyed building, it became a family-run institution on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, beloved by both locals and visitors for more than three decades.
Pickleball, restored bridge planned for Upstate park

One of the Upstate’s swiftest-growing towns isn’t even a town at all. Just behind Central, Mauldin and Greer, Powdersville has grown by 32% over the past decade, according to U.S. Census data. Only a few minutes from downtown Greenville, yet with the appeal of Anderson County property taxes,...
Military retirees in South Carolina could soon save money on taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All military retirement income could soon be exempt from South Carolina income taxes. At the State House, both the House and Senate have passed a bill to exempt military retirement income from state income taxes. The bill has bipartisan support to help attract veterans to South Carolina.
South Carolina Sea Turtle Lays First Nest Of The Year

One day after the ‘official’ start of sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, a team spotted the first nest of 2022. Sea turtle staff and volunteers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were scouting in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge when they saw telltale tracks in the sand on Lighthouse Island. Abigail King (“AK”), Billy Shaw and Gina McQuilken, who also found the season’s first nest in 2020, identified the tracks as belonging to a loggerhead sea turtle, by far the most common nester in South Carolina. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge sits approximately 45 minutes north of Charleston and hosts one of the densest sea turtle nesting locations along the eastern seaboard north of Florida. Refuge staff join South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists and over 1,500 coast-wide volunteers in regularly patrolling beaches from May 1 to Oct. 31 to count, monitor and protect sea turtle nests. “We’re excited and optimistic for a great nesting season for sea turtles along our coast,” said SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who leads the state’s sea turtle nesting program. For the last two years, nest numbers have held steady at 5,644 nests in 2021 and 5,560 in 2020. Typically, nesting fluctuates from year to year, as female sea turtles lay in a cyclical pattern – it’s not unusual for record-breaking years (like 2019; 8,795 nests) to follow low nesting years (like 2018; 2,766). Overall, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade, making biologists across the region optimistic that these threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts. Four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach and Florence set new record

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach and Florence markets set a new record on Thursday, according to data from AAA. The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Myrtle Beach rose nearly a penny overnight to $4.09. Drivers in Florence paid an average of $4.15. South Carolina’s average price, $4.11, […]
Group proposes Municipal Improvement District in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance has proposed a plan to improve downtown Myrtle Beach and attract people to live permanently in the area. The non-profit organization proposed to create a downtown Municipal Improvement District, which would cover almost 700 acres of land from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South. […]
South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
