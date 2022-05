BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Thursday said City Council President Nick Mosby violated the city’s ethics law when he accepted donations to cover his legal expenses and those of his wife, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. All four members of the board found the donations violated a section of the ethics law prohibiting “a public servant from soliciting—or facilitating the solicitation of—a gift from a controlled donor,” according to a newly published report. The Mosby Trust, a group soliciting legal defense funds for what it calls an “unjust, politically-motivated federal criminal tax investigation,” is made up...

