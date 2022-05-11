ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Lake, MN

Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk

Cover picture for the articleRev. Vernon D. Bigalk, age 88, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Ecumen Seasons in Apple Valley. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. An outdoor Funeral Service will be held...

Honors Choir Festival

These four seniors from the Maple Lake High School Choir participated in an honors choir festival at Gustavus Adolphus College on May 2. Students began early in the morning rehearsing songs along with other singers from different high schools in Minnesota. Their clinician was Dr. Jeffery Ames from Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Ames is a college professor, composer, and very skilled pianist. Students performed four songs in a concert that evening in the Christ Chapel on campus along with the St. Michael-Albertville High School choir and the Gustavus College Choir. Pictured are, Hope Jude, Cadence Pipenhagen, Haley Phothisanh and Eva McClelland.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Minnesota Pioneer Park turns 50 years old this year

It must have been a sight, watching a building the size of the old Soo Line Train Depot borne down Highway 55 by a procession of vehicles to the old Ridgeway farm where it would become the first exhibit at Annandale’s Minnesota Pioneer Travel Park (later renamed to just Minnesota Pioneer Park).
ANNANDALE, MN
To Serve & Protect Part IX: Police that maintained Maple Lake Village

In this series I have presented approximately 60 years of our marshal/police chief history. In the last article, Police Chief Elwood J. Heberling was covered. We pick up with the story in March of 1959 when John Raiche will be hired as the Police Chief and he had the added duty of spraying for weeds in the summer months. His average salary for that year was $314.80 a month. Mr. Raiche continued to work as police chief and the weed sprayer in 1960 for the same salary. He had help those two years with Clarence Jude, Earl Wurm, and Lee Coyea doing additional police work. Two years was enough for Mr. Raiche. Raiche went on tho work for Goodin company in Minneapolis and then 17 years in security at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Listen To The Music

The Maple Lake Spring Band Concert drew a crowd to the high school auditorium, Monday, May 9 for a concert featuring the fifth through junior high bands. The fifth and sixth grade bands were led by Samantha Shotts and they played two songs each. The junior high band was led by Matt Kusche and they played three songs. Above, fifth graders perform “Alpha Dog.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Trap team does well

The Maple Lake Trap team posted the following scores at the Monday, May 9 competition in Annandale:Calvin Berndt 13/11-24; Caden Blow 11/12-23; Luke Carlson 21/12-33; Brolin Chlan 10/10-20; Henry Elsenpeter 8/8-16; Ethan Grommesch 21/21-42; Jakob Hanson 18/20-38; Dylan Hennen 22/23-45; Kalli Hennen 15/22-37; Jakob Hickman 19/16-35; Landon Holland 17/14-31; Riley Jude 22/18-40; Dalton Kerkow 18/20-38; Ralph Krohn 18/19-37; Dalten Kuperus 16/15-31; Fred Main 20/18-38; Joe Neutz 22/19-41; Sarah Neutz 21/20-41; Joseph Novotny 12/23-35; Ethan Padilla 18/20-38; Marcus Padilla 12/12-24; Nathan Paumen 16/15-31; Matthew Pribyl 20/20-40; Joe Rudolph 20/17-37; Jeremiah Skreen 20/24-44. Pictured from left is Nathan Paumen, Ethan Grommesch, Fred Main, Jakob Hansen and Riley Jude.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Track Team Gears Up For True Team This Week

The Maple Lake Track and Field teams took part in two meets last week that they hoped would better prepare them for the True Team Section on Tuesday, May 10. On Monday, May 2, the Irish dueled Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Maple Lake. On Thursday, May 5, they traveled to St. John’s University where the section meet will be held later this spring.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Warm up is good news for fishing

If the heat wave meteorologists predicted for this week is as good as it sounds, it could bode well for Saturday’s fishing opener. Saturday, May 14 is opening fishing in Minnesota for walleye, bass, northern pike, and trout in lakes. While consistent weather is the best ingredient for a successful day on the lake, a few days with temperatures in the 80s would progress things along very quickly, said Tom Brandt. Brandt has been fishing the opener for 40 years. He’s also a retired fishing guide and competitive angler.
MINNESOTA STATE
First half of Property taxes Are Due Monday, May 16

Wright County Taxpayer Services would like to remind citizens that first Half Property Taxes are due on or before May 16. Wright County Taxpayers can pay their property taxes in several ways. In person. The taxpayer services office is located at the new Government Center at 3650 Braddock Ave NE...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

