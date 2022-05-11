Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk

In this series I have presented approximately 60 years of our marshal/police chief history. In the last article, Police Chief Elwood J. Heberling was covered. We pick up with the story in March of 1959 when John Raiche will be hired as the Police Chief and he had the added duty of spraying for weeds in the summer months. His average salary for that year was $314.80 a month. Mr. Raiche continued to work as police chief and the weed sprayer in 1960 for the same salary. He had help those two years with Clarence Jude, Earl Wurm, and Lee Coyea doing additional police work. Two years was enough for Mr. Raiche. Raiche went on tho work for Goodin company in Minneapolis and then 17 years in security at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO