Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk

These four seniors from the Maple Lake High School Choir participated in an honors choir festival at Gustavus Adolphus College on May 2. Students began early in the morning rehearsing songs along with other singers from different high schools in Minnesota. Their clinician was Dr. Jeffery Ames from Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Ames is a college professor, composer, and very skilled pianist. Students performed four songs in a concert that evening in the Christ Chapel on campus along with the St. Michael-Albertville High School choir and the Gustavus College Choir. Pictured are, Hope Jude, Cadence Pipenhagen, Haley Phothisanh and Eva McClelland.
