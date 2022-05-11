Woman Captured Shoplifting

John L Durant Watkins, 61 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome after committing numerous crimes in Floyd County. Reports said that on September 9, 2021, Watkins conspired with others to have a wreck involving a U-Haul truck. Police stated that Watkins conspired with others to stage a wreck in which resulted in the U-Haul truck striking a power pole. Watkins was later identified as the driver of the U-Haul truck despite telling police he was not.
Three people in Decatur face drug charges after a noise complaint led to their arrests. The three were discovered after Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,300 block of Point Mallard Parkway SE about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. They said Nathan Daniel Severinsen, 36, was found to have methamphetamine, synthetic...
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are searching for a group of four people who are wanted for questioning after eight designer handbags were stolen from a Belk store inside the Riverchase Galleria. The Hoover Police Department said the bags were stolen on April 20 and their total value is...
KENNESAW. Ga - From sun up to sun down, Swift-Cantrell park in Kennesaw is filled with people exercising, family get togethers, and children playing. Police say this past Sunday, that joy was shattered by a horrible crime. Police say a juvenile was sexually assaulted at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw. Court...
Hall County drug agents say they wrapped up a month-long investigation with the arrest of a Gainesville man: 40 year-old Milton Marshall is accused of trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine. He’s also facing weapons charges. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. Agents with the Hall County...
On Monday morning, May 9, Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene of a major burglary at a local storage facility near Calhoun. Officers at the scene met with the business owners and determined that over 70 units had been forcibly entered by cutting off padlocks and a large amount of property stolen from within, as well as from commercial vehicles parked within the complex.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to the AK Food Mart located at 801 Whitesville Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, about a report of shots being fired into the business. After arriving at the scene, officers communicated with an employee, Kiran Parekh, who reported hearing gunshots earlier in the […]
Two Rome High School students have been arrested following a fight at the school on May 3rd. Brandon Charles Griffin and Jay’Quan Antonio Nelson were arrested and charged with battery in the attack. Reports said that Griffin assaulted a juvenile student, resulting in visible harm to the victim. Nelson...
A 36 year-old Rome woman, Misty Deanna Rogers, arrested on drug charges this week is now facing additional charges after she was found to be the suspect in a forgery and theft case. Reports said that on April 13th, Rogers wrote a check that had been reported stolen and did...
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are looking for the person who robbed a Dollar General store in East Ridge at gunpoint. It happened at around 9:30 Monday night at the Dollar General in the 39-hundred block of Ringgold Road. The suspect is described as thin. He stands about...
Having your car stolen sucks, especially if it was a ride you absolutely loved and customized just so. The thought of some criminals abusing your vehicle, chopping it up in to pieces and selling it off to other criminals is enough to drive you nuts. That’s why we love seeing stories like this one out of Georgia where these lovely individuals get busted in the act.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a local CVS Thursday. The shooting happened at the CVS located on N Hairston Road in Stone Mountain. Police said an unidentified male was wounded in the leg. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Joshua Casey, age 45 of Leesburg – Fugitive from Justice;. Mari Jenkins, age 22 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear;. Marisela Gonzalez], age 23 of Cedartown, Georgia – Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Ronald Davis, age 32 (No Address Listed) – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Cindy...
According to Chattooga County Magistrate Court records, two Hays State Prison inmates are accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing a correctional officer on January 24. On Monday, inmates David Omar Tyler, 31, of Atlanta, and Roman Christian Higdon, 31, of Philadelphia, Penn., were both transported to the Chattooga County Jail and booked.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home. Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive. During the...
Atlanta Police hope newly released photos will help identify a man involved in a deadly shooting. The gunfire was Sunday night at the Ashby MARTA station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
A suspected “torpedo” caused a massive response in the Raymond Hill Road area on Thursday. The incident occurred when a caller to 911 advised they believed to be in possession of a “World War II torpedo,” according to Toby Nix, public information officer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy on Thursday. John Pursley, 53, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation of oath of public officer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several houses have been evacuated in Coweta County after an apparent torpedo was discovered. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident is unfolding near Raymond Hill and River Park. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said that the 911 called said...
