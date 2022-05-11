ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Woman Captured Shoplifting

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudra Latrelle Ingle, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports...

sky21.com

Comments / 0

Related
sky21.com

Atlanta Man Arrested in Rome for Crimes in Floyd County

John L Durant Watkins, 61 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome after committing numerous crimes in Floyd County. Reports said that on September 9, 2021, Watkins conspired with others to have a wreck involving a U-Haul truck. Police stated that Watkins conspired with others to stage a wreck in which resulted in the U-Haul truck striking a power pole. Watkins was later identified as the driver of the U-Haul truck despite telling police he was not.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Decatur noise complaint leads to meth, pills, stolen gun, 3 arrests

Three people in Decatur face drug charges after a noise complaint led to their arrests. The three were discovered after Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,300 block of Point Mallard Parkway SE about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. They said Nathan Daniel Severinsen, 36, was found to have methamphetamine, synthetic...
DECATUR, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man accused of raping juvenile at popular park in Kennesaw

KENNESAW. Ga - From sun up to sun down, Swift-Cantrell park in Kennesaw is filled with people exercising, family get togethers, and children playing. Police say this past Sunday, that joy was shattered by a horrible crime. Police say a juvenile was sexually assaulted at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw. Court...
KENNESAW, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Drug agents make meth bust in Gainesville

Hall County drug agents say they wrapped up a month-long investigation with the arrest of a Gainesville man: 40 year-old Milton Marshall is accused of trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine. He’s also facing weapons charges. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. Agents with the Hall County...
GAINESVILLE, GA
sky21.com

Gordon County Burglary Suspects Identified; One Still At Large

On Monday morning, May 9, Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene of a major burglary at a local storage facility near Calhoun. Officers at the scene met with the business owners and determined that over 70 units had been forcibly entered by cutting off padlocks and a large amount of property stolen from within, as well as from commercial vehicles parked within the complex.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Shots fired into LaGrange business, police searching for suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to the AK Food Mart located at 801 Whitesville Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, about a report of shots being fired into the business. After arriving at the scene, officers communicated with an employee, Kiran Parekh, who reported hearing gunshots earlier in the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
sky21.com

Rome High Students Arrested for Battery of a Juvenile

Two Rome High School students have been arrested following a fight at the school on May 3rd. Brandon Charles Griffin and Jay’Quan Antonio Nelson were arrested and charged with battery in the attack. Reports said that Griffin assaulted a juvenile student, resulting in visible harm to the victim. Nelson...
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Property Crime#The East Rome Walmart
sky21.com

Woman Arrested on Drug Charges Earlier Facing Additional Charges

A 36 year-old Rome woman, Misty Deanna Rogers, arrested on drug charges this week is now facing additional charges after she was found to be the suspect in a forgery and theft case. Reports said that on April 13th, Rogers wrote a check that had been reported stolen and did...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Police looking for Dollar General hold-up suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are looking for the person who robbed a Dollar General store in East Ridge at gunpoint. It happened at around 9:30 Monday night at the Dollar General in the 39-hundred block of Ringgold Road. The suspect is described as thin. He stands about...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Motorious

Georgia Cops Bust Huge Chop Shop

Having your car stolen sucks, especially if it was a ride you absolutely loved and customized just so. The thought of some criminals abusing your vehicle, chopping it up in to pieces and selling it off to other criminals is enough to drive you nuts. That’s why we love seeing stories like this one out of Georgia where these lovely individuals get busted in the act.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Stone Mountain CVS

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a local CVS Thursday. The shooting happened at the CVS located on N Hairston Road in Stone Mountain. Police said an unidentified male was wounded in the leg. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, May 12th

Joshua Casey, age 45 of Leesburg – Fugitive from Justice;. Mari Jenkins, age 22 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear;. Marisela Gonzalez], age 23 of Cedartown, Georgia – Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Ronald Davis, age 32 (No Address Listed) – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Cindy...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

Brutal attack on Hays Prison officer

According to Chattooga County Magistrate Court records, two Hays State Prison inmates are accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing a correctional officer on January 24. On Monday, inmates David Omar Tyler, 31, of Atlanta, and Roman Christian Higdon, 31, of Philadelphia, Penn., were both transported to the Chattooga County Jail and booked.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

VIDEO: Atlanta Police arrests 2 murder suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home. Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive. During the...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

UPDATE: Raymond Hill Road reopen

A suspected “torpedo” caused a massive response in the Raymond Hill Road area on Thursday. The incident occurred when a caller to 911 advised they believed to be in possession of a “World War II torpedo,” according to Toby Nix, public information officer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

Possible torpedo found in Coweta County prompts evacuations

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several houses have been evacuated in Coweta County after an apparent torpedo was discovered. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident is unfolding near Raymond Hill and River Park. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said that the 911 called said...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy