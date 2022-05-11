TUESDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Cavaliers' Kufa no-hits Bulldogs

ALTON - The Russell E. Dunham VFW Post 1308 at 4445 Alby St. in Alton will celebrate its namesake with the VFW Day of Service on 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The event will begin with the unveiling of a sign dedicated to Russell E. Dunham. In addition to the sign unveiling, Cub Scouts and scout leaders will be at the event to accept new members. The food pantry also will be open and the Veterans Associations Commission of Madison County will be there to answer questions and offer their help. VFW and Auxiliary members will be there to help people sign up and become part of the organization. A dinner of ham, roasted potatoes, green beans will be served 5-7 p.m. for $8.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO