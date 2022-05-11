ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Haaland’s Man City transfer could spark domino effect with five huge deals including Mbappe to Real Madrid

By Kealan Hughes
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY confirmed a deal in principle to sign Erling Haaland on Tuesday and his arrival could spark a transfer merry-go-round.

The striker, 21, was wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs with Real Madrid and Barcelona now forced to turn to other targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2D0Y_0faPBFRz00
Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Erling Haaland Credit: Getty

That could have a knock-on effect for several Premier League clubs, including players already at City.

Real in particular will be determined to sign a galactico of their own, and should Kylian Mbappe join from Real Madrid it could trigger deals across Europe.

Here, SunSport looks at six transfers which could arise as a result of City agreeing to sign Haaland.

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Haaland's imminent arrival means Pep Guardiola finally has a striker to replace Sergio Aguero, with City boasting several talented options in attack.

Gabriel Jesus' position in the squad is now arguably the most vulnerable despite his recent return to form.

The Brazilian has never managed to hold down a regular place in the side and with Arsenal interested Jesus could jump ship.

The offer of regular football under a manager he has worked with previously in Mikel Arteta may be too difficult to turn down, particularly if the Gunners qualify for the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpKad_0faPBFRz00
Gabriel Jesus could join Arsenal in search of first-team football Credit: Getty

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid

Other than Haaland, Kylian Mbappe has been the most in-demand player in Europe over the last few months.

But the Frenchman could finally end his long-running transfer saga by signing a contract with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos made multiple bids for Mbappe last summer with PSG refusing to sell, but he could now make the switch on a free transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31d6uO_0faPBFRz00
Kylian Mbappe could finally join Real Madrid this summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WNdz_0faPBFRz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GILgf_0faPBFRz00

Ousmane Dembele - PSG

If Mbappe does leave Paris Ousmane Dembele will be high amongst the list of potential replacements.

The French international has had a tough time at Barcelona this season and the Catalans wanted to get rid of him earlier in the year.

Dembele is often linked with a move to PSG and a space on the left flank as a result of Mbappe's departure could be perfect for the winger to prove his class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjPqw_0faPBFRz00
Ousmane Dembele is a potential replacement for France team-mate Mbappe Credit: AFP

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona

With Dembele gone Barcelona would surely look to upgrade by signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

The striker has made no secret of his desire to move to the Nou Camp to enhance his chances of finally winning the Ballon d'Or.

He has won everything there is to win at Bayern and at 33 is ready for a different challenge - and now wants to show off his goalscoring prowess in another major European league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOzIx_0faPBFRz00
Robert Lewandowski's goal of winning the Ballon d'Or could lead him to join Barcelona Credit: Getty

Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich

If Lewandowski was to leave after eight years of firing Bayern to the title the German giants would be in need of a new superstar name.

They have already targeted Liverpool's Sadio Mane and have reportedly held talks with the player's agent.

Mane insists he is happy at Anfield but it is believed his contract talks with the Reds have hit an impasse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SY7UH_0faPBFRz00
Sadio Mane has insisted he is happy at Liverpool after being linked to Bayern Munich Credit: Reuters

Christopher Nkunku - Liverpool

Liverpool have conducted shrewd transfer business in recent years and managed to replace their top talent, such as Phillipe Coutinho, with ready-made stars.

Christopher Nkunku could arrive to replace Mane in a similar fashion after scoring 34 goals and producing 20 assists for RB Leipzig this season.

He has Champions League pedigree and his arrival at Anfield would also be a big blow to Manchester United after Nkunku was linked to the Red Devils - showing just how many clubs could be affected by Haaland joining City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I79u5_0faPBFRz00
Christopher Nkunku has scored 34 goals for RB Leipzig this season Credit: AFP

Marquinhos to Arsenal expected in ‘coming days’, Gunners reach ‘agreement’ with Hickey, Dybala ‘open’ to move – latest

ARSENAL are reportedly set to announce Brazilian wonderkid Marquinhos in coming days. The 19-year-old Sao Paulo winger (not to be confused with the PSG centre-back) is out of contract this year and the Gunners are preparing the paperwork to complete the deal. Meanwhile, the Gunners have also reached an agreement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
