New Baltimore police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found Wednesday morning in his pickup truck. The deceased man, a St. Clair County resident, was found by police about 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the 36500 block of Hathaway Street, near Ashley and Green streets. investigators said in a news release.

NEW BALTIMORE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO