High-Speed Broadband internet is a necessity, and the Federal government is about to make access a lot cheaper for 40% of Americans. In an address to the American public on May 9, 2022, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans will soon have access to fast and affordable high-speed broadband through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Roughly 48 million families, equivalent to 40% of American households, are eligible for the federal ACP. New pricing will range from free to $30 monthly, according to a US Department of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) report.

5 DAYS AGO