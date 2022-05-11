ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee couple wakes to find stranger’s dog in their bed

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire, Savannah Young
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Tennessee couple recently woke up to find a dog in their bed, but much to their surprise, they soon realized it wasn’t one of theirs.

“This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make. Is this your dog?” Julie Johnson asked on Facebook after finding the pooch earlier this month.

Julie and Jimmy Johnson, of Ocoee, Tennessee, own three dogs, so it’s not unusual for them to wake up with a dog in their bed. On Sunday, though, the scenario played out a little differently.

Andover homeowners question city code

“It is absolutely normal to wake up in our house with one of OUR dogs in the bed with us,” Julie Johnson wrote in the Facebook post, alongside photos of the mystery dog. “One small problem, THIS IS NOT OUR DOG, nor do we know how she got in our house.”

Johnson said her first reaction was concern, but she soon realized the dog was friendly.

“At first, we thought it was one of ours, but they rarely lay on the pillows! In pitch darkness, I just assumed it was. Wouldn’t we all? As daylight began to creep in through our curtains we realized we were snuggling with someone else’s dog.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaWfA_0faPAEft00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvdGH_0faPAEft00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrrV0_0faPAEft00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWOVS_0faPAEft00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaxvw_0faPAEft00
    Nala and Julie Puppy play date.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037L77_0faPAEft00
    Nala and Jimmy puppy play date.

Johnson learned via Facebook that the dog’s name is Nala, and that she lived almost two miles away. In a “pupdate” to her original post, Johnson said Nala’s mom was coming to get her.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” Johnson added.

Johnson theorized that Nala became frightened by a recent storm, which prompted her to seek shelter inside her house.

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything,” she said. “Maybe they knew she needed help too.”

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything.”

– Julie Johnson

Nala’s surprise visit gained some major attention on social media and was even covered on “Good Morning America.”

“I never thought my time to shine and make people smile would be laying in bed with a strange dog, in my nightgown with unbrushed hair and sleep in my eyes,” she wrote.

2 Garden City men killed in crash on Tuesday

The Johnsons have kept in touch with Nala since discovering her in their bedroom. On Tuesday, they met up with her for a puppy play date.

“We had ice cream and treats and had a fantastic time!” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Missing Missouri girl found safe

NEOSHO, Mo. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Neosho, Missouri home early Tuesday, May 10, was found early this morning, walking along an Interstate. Neosho Police Chief Jason Baird said Ashley Stirewalt, the step-mom of Italia Renee Savage, was driving south on Interstate 49, near 86 Highway, when Stirewalt spotted a girl […]
NEOSHO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Ocoee, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
KSN News

Drug addiction: Where to find help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Whether it’s for a family member or yourself, there is help for drug addiction. National Helpline: 800-662-HELP (4357) FindTreatment.gov: Fill in your city or ZIP code to find the nearest treatment facility DrugFree.org: Partnership to End Addiction offers guidance on protecting children, teens and young adults National Institute on Drug Abuse: […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Mylar balloons: festive but dangerous

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With student graduations right around the corner, Evergy warns partygoers about mylar balloon safety. Mylar balloons are commonly used during celebrations. They are metallic balloons with typically a gold or silver coating that conduct electricity. Evergy warns that if these balloons make contact with power lines, they can short transformers, melt […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1 every 5 minutes: Overdoses continue to rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 107,000 Americans died last year from drug overdoses. That comes out to roughly one overdose death every five minutes. Center for Change in Wichita says they have noticed the increase locally as they notice more people being impacted on […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KSN News

Seeking people for a heroes’ welcome in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large group of Kansas veterans will be flying back to Wichita Wednesday as part of the Kansas Honor Flight (KHF). They are asking people to show up to greet the veterans for a Heroes’ Welcome Home Celebration. The veterans and their guardians flew on a charter flight Monday to Washington, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy