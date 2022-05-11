ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

It’s just me and the dog – are we a ‘hard-working family’?

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x11DF_0faPA9LV00
‘I’m interested to learn whether working people living alone, save for their dogs or cats, have value,’ writes one reader.

I am a woman over 60, child-free, and I work full-time. It’s just the whippet and me at home. Do we count as a “hard-working family”, often mentioned by the government but rarely, if ever, defined? I’m interested to learn whether working people living alone, save for their dogs or cats (other pets or none are available), have value. Sometimes I doubt it.

Susan Humble and Kenzo

Amersham, Buckinghamshire

After a traumatic birth in the 1970s, I was left with excruciating pain trying to breastfeed (Turns out breastfeeding really does hurt – why does no one tell you?, 9 May). A screaming baby removed to the night nursery in hospital did not help my mental state. Along came a down-to-earth ward sister who told me to set my alarm every four hours and have the bottle ready. It worked. A contented baby, with dad involved too. This approach saved me from more serious problems.

Jean Jackson

Seer Green, Buckinghamshire

Derek Niemann (Country diary, 11 May) writes that “there is no such thing as a turbo-charged duck”. At this time of year, my partner and I enjoy watching the tiny ducklings on our local canal who, when they feel threatened, skim across the water like little brown Ferraris to reach safety near their mother.

Graham Russell

Market Drayton, Shropshire

We too had a cod liver oil spoon (Letters, 10 May), but a teaspoon is insufficient. For the recommended daily intake you need nothing short of a 10ml dessert spoon.

Nigel Linford

Eastbourne, East Sussex

You report that U2’s Bono and the Edge played a 40-minute concert in a Kyiv subway station (Report, 8 May). Haven’t the people of Ukraine suffered enough?

Julian Davies

Sidcup, London

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
The Independent

Couple wake to find strange dog sleeping in their bed

A Tennessee couple got a cute surprise when they woke up to find a strange dog curled up in bed asleep with them.Jimmy and Julie Johnson’s unexpected guest wandered in through a back door that was accidentally left open and joined them for the night.“I rolled over on my side of the bed, and said, ‘No, no, no that’s not our dog,’” said Ms Johnson of how she found the dog when she woke up.So she took to Facebook and posted a missing dog message, and someone recognised their new friend  as Nala.“We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that’s...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Deaf And Blind Dog Immediately Recognizes Her Grandfather After A Year

Bitsy, a loving deaf and blind dog, reminds us that you can have a perfectly happy life despite your limitations, and that the most important thing is the sentiments we carry inside our hearts. When Hayden Kristal acquired Bitsy five years ago, her father Steve was unsure how to care...
PETS
One Green Planet

Sweet Dog Abandoned Because He Couldn’t Walk Normally Rescued From Roadside

After Bimul’s owners realized that he had a strange disease that made it difficult for him to walk normally, they abandoned him outside. Luckily, this animal rescue happened to find Bimul on the side of the road and brought him to get help. Source: Animal Shelter/Youtube. Bimul suffers from...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Working Family
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
The Independent

Couple sparks debate for refusing to trade seats on plane with child who’s ‘scared’ of flying

A couple has sparked a debate after revealing that they wouldn’t trade plane seats with a child, who was “scared” of flying and sitting in a different row from her mother.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @wearejustfriends wrote: “Asking someone to move seats on a plane? AIBU [Am I being unreasonable]?”She explained that she had been travelling to Gran Canaria with her boyfriend and made sure that their seats on the plane were next to each other. “I had booked mine and [my] boyfriend’s seats when we booked and...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

271K+
Followers
70K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy