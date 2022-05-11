It’s just me and the dog – are we a ‘hard-working family’?

‘I’m interested to learn whether working people living alone, save for their dogs or cats, have value,’ writes one reader.

I am a woman over 60, child-free, and I work full-time. It’s just the whippet and me at home. Do we count as a “hard-working family”, often mentioned by the government but rarely, if ever, defined? I’m interested to learn whether working people living alone, save for their dogs or cats (other pets or none are available), have value. Sometimes I doubt it.

Susan Humble and Kenzo

Amersham, Buckinghamshire

After a traumatic birth in the 1970s, I was left with excruciating pain trying to breastfeed (Turns out breastfeeding really does hurt – why does no one tell you?, 9 May). A screaming baby removed to the night nursery in hospital did not help my mental state. Along came a down-to-earth ward sister who told me to set my alarm every four hours and have the bottle ready. It worked. A contented baby, with dad involved too. This approach saved me from more serious problems.

Jean Jackson

Seer Green, Buckinghamshire

Derek Niemann (Country diary, 11 May) writes that “there is no such thing as a turbo-charged duck”. At this time of year, my partner and I enjoy watching the tiny ducklings on our local canal who, when they feel threatened, skim across the water like little brown Ferraris to reach safety near their mother.

Graham Russell

Market Drayton, Shropshire

We too had a cod liver oil spoon (Letters, 10 May), but a teaspoon is insufficient. For the recommended daily intake you need nothing short of a 10ml dessert spoon.

Nigel Linford

Eastbourne, East Sussex

You report that U2’s Bono and the Edge played a 40-minute concert in a Kyiv subway station (Report, 8 May). Haven’t the people of Ukraine suffered enough?

Julian Davies

Sidcup, London