ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Texas court ordered to reconsider decision to uphold prison sentence for woman who voted

By Sam Levine in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIJ0v_0faPA4vs00
Crystal Mason, who is facing five years in Texas prisons because she mistakenly cast a provisional ballot when she was not allowed to do so Photograph: Ed Pilkington/The Guardian

A Texas appeals court must reconsider its decision to uphold a five-year conviction for Crystal Mason , the Texas woman sentenced to prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election, the state’s highest criminal court ruled on Wednesday .

Related: My day with Pamela Moses after her charges were dropped | The fight to vote

Mason showed up to the polls to vote in 2016, while on supervised release – which is similar to probation – for a federal tax felony. She cast a provisional ballot at the urging of election workers, which was ultimately rejected because people with felony convictions in Texas cannot vote while they are serving any part of a federal sentence.

Mason said she had no idea she was ineligible to vote, and an official from the federal probation office testified at her trial that they never informed her she was ineligible. “That’s just not something we do. In my opinion, that’s common knowledge, but that’s not something we do,” the official said during her trial.

A local judge in Tarrant county, where Mason lives, convicted her of illegally voting in 2018 and sentenced her to five years in prison. An appeals court upheld that ruling in 2020.

The Texas court of criminal appeals said the an appellate court had “erred by failing to require proof that the appellant had actual knowledge that it was a crime for her to vote while on supervised release”.

Mason has remained out of prison on an appeal bond during that time. Her appeal to the Texas court of criminal appeals, Texas’s highest criminal court, was her last chance.

“I am pleased that the court acknowledged issues with my conviction, and am ready to defend myself against these cruel charges,” Mason said in a statement. “My life has been upended for what was, at worst, an innocent misunderstanding of casting a provisional ballot that was never even counted. I have been called to this fight for voting rights and will continue to serve my community.”

Anna Tinsley Williams, a spokeswoman for Tarrant County district attorney Sharen Wilson, declined to comment on the ruling because it was a pending case.

The case attracted significant national attention because of the severity of Mason’s sentence. It’s one of a string of cases in which Black defendants have faced harsh punishments for voting errors, in what many see as an obvious effort to intimidate Black voters. There is no comprehensive data comparing punishment for voting crimes by race.

Even though Mason will remain out of prison, the case has already taken a significant toll on her life . She lost her job after she was indicted for illegally voting, and was sent back to federal prison for several months for being charged with a crime on supervised release. She nearly lost her home to foreclosure during that time as her teenage children stepped in to run the household.

In recent years, she has become much more politically active, encouraging people to vote and learn about their eligibility if they have a felony conviction. She introduced Beto O’Rourke onstage in March when he formally earned the Democratic nomination for Texas governor.

During her trial, prosecutors argued Mason knew she was ineligible to vote because witnesses testified that she read and signed an affidavit on the provisional ballot stating the voting eligibility requirements. And when the second court of appeals upheld her sentence in 2020, the court said the fact that Mason didn’t know she was ineligible was “irrelevant to her prosecution”. All prosecutors needed to prove was that she knew she was on federal supervised release, Judge Wade Birdwell wrote for the court .

The Texas court of appeals said Wednesday that interpretation of the law was incorrect and “would lead to absurd consequences that the legislature could not possibly have intended”.

“The state was required to prove not only that Appellant knew she was on supervised release but also that she ‘actually realized’ that ‘these circumstances … in fact’ rendered her ineligible to vote,” Judge Jesse McClure III, wrote for the 8-1 majority.

“The court of criminal appeals clarifying that innocent mistakes cannot be the basis for prosecution is critical,” said Thomas Buser-Clancy, a lawyer with the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, who is helping represent Mason. “We are hopeful that holding, as we go back to the lower court, will ensure that what was at worst an innocent mistake for Ms. Mason will lead to overturning her conviction.”

The court rejected two other arguments offered by Mason’s lawyers in the appeal. They disagreed with an argument that because Mason’s ballot was rejected, she did not actually “vote” under the law. They also rejected an argument that her conviction should be overturned because federal law guarantees her the right to vote a provisional ballot. There were nearly 4,000 provisional ballots rejected in Tarrant county in the 2016 election. Mason appears to be the only person among them who was prosecuted.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Michelle Slaughter wrote that there was enough evidence that Mason knew she was ineligible to vote to convict her. After her federal conviction, she noted, the local election office sent two notices to her home address telling her she was ineligible to vote. Even though Mason was in federal prison at that time, Slaughter said, it was reasonable to infer Mason’s family either forwarded her the letter or that she read them when she returned home years later. (Mason has said she never saw the notices.) She also said the fact that Mason signed the provisional affidavit only corroborated that she knew she was ineligible.

Comments / 915

TRUMP LOVES PUTIN
4d ago

She is getting a harsher sentence that the insurrectionist, and know Republicans thay voted twice. But we all know the end game is voter suppression.

Reply(158)
418
Barbara Walker
4d ago

Meadows registered to vote in 3 states. If he is not put in jail, then this woman should not be put in jail. If she is put in jail, then this is a blatant form of racial animous.

Reply(46)
317
Jay Collings
4d ago

Hmmm 5 years for one vote. So how many years should you get for 11,780 ? That's how many trump asked Raffensberger to find for him in Georgia and it's literally recorded and proven

Reply(32)
272
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC News

Texas court halts execution of Melissa Lucio, set to die in 2 days

Texas' highest criminal court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, the only Latina on the state's death row, who was set to die Wednesday. The decision from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came as the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles was also poised to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott whether to stay Lucio's execution. A lower court can now review Lucio's claims that her execution should be stopped based on new evidence that would clear her in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Their prison sentences are unconstitutional – but they’re still in prison

Reginald Reddick is serving life in prison in Louisiana for second-degree murder, even though two jurors at his 1997 trial found him not guilty. Almost anywhere else in the country, he would have been acquitted: Even one juror would have been enough to change the outcome. This week, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Reddick’s case, in which he argues that he is entitled to a new trial. The court’s decision could affect more than 1,000 people who, like Reddick, are serving time for crimes that some of their jurors did not believe they committed beyond a reasonable doubt.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Prison#Appellate Court#Voting Rights#Foreclosure#Crystal Mason
CBS DFW

No appeal for Texas death row inmate who murdered Uptown dentist

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - The US Supreme Court on April 18 denied the appeal of Kristopher Love, a Black inmate on Texas death row who claimed that one of the jurors in his trial for murdering a dentist in Uptown Dallas was racially biased.The ruling was 6-3 with the conservatives in the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by her liberal colleagues, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, dissented from the court's order."When racial bias infects a jury in a capital case, it deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial tribunal in a life-or-death context," Sotomayor wrote.The majority of the court...
DALLAS, TX
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Merrick Garland Asks Federal Marshals to Help Protect Supreme Court Justices as Governors Rail Against ‘Threatening’ Protests

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday “directed” federal law enforcement officers to “provide additional support” to security efforts involving the U.S. Supreme Court — but a message from the Justice Department didn’t explicitly state that the officers would directly be involved with security efforts around the justices’ homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Law & Crime

The Supreme Court Has Itself to Thank for Upholding Laws That Could Be Used to Criminalize Protests Outside Justices’ Homes

While seeking to balance the First Amendment with the rights of due process and of the courts to function as a co-equal branch of government, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled support for laws which criminalize picketing around judicial facilities — laws which might be used to prosecute those who protested outside the homes of several justices in the wake of a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy