ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

That's how it's done Conor! Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann hit the mark with ceremonial first pitch at San Diego Padres game... after McGregor's infamously wild attempt last year

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann put Conor McGregor's first pitch attempt to shame after the Liverpool duo were given the honour at a San Diego Padres game.

The Irishman's infamous attempt went down in first pitch folklore after he launched the baseball over the catcher's head at a Chicago Cubs game last year.

'The Baddy' and 'Meatball' were more conservative in their approaches, taking some of the speed off and finding the glove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqq0o_0faPA2AQ00
Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann were given the honour of the first pitch at a baseball game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msxRN_0faPA2AQ00
The Liverpool-based UFC stars had specially made jerseys for the ceremonial pitch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agzRl_0faPA2AQ00
The duo have been taking in plenty of new experiences during their time in the US 

Wearing specially made Padres shirts with their nicknames on the back, the pair were given a warm reception by the crowd in southern California.

They were introduced and acknowledged the fans with a wave before limbering up for their efforts.

Pimblett's arrived low at the catchers feet while McCann's sailed higher to the target.

The ceremonial first pitch is a longstanding tradition in baseball and every president since 1910 except for Donald Trump and Joe Biden has taken part.

McGregor took some ribbing last year for his attempt. Wearing a tailored suit, the left-hander launched his throw way beyond the catcher.

In typical fashion, he put a positive spin on it, declaring: 'The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there.'

Strangely enough, other brilliant sportsmen have struggled with the pressure on the mound. Both Tom Brady and Michael Jordan failed to hit the target with limp efforts.

McCann and Pimblett have been enjoying their time in the United States and were both in attendance for UFC 274 on Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yBtt_0faPA2AQ00
Pimblett and McCann stole the show at UFC London back in March with finishes 

'Meatball', fresh from her stunning spinning-elbow KO at UFC London will take on American Hannah Goldy when the show returns to England's capital on July 23.

Pimblett is unsure if he will also be in action on the card, telling ESPN: 'Don’t know as of yet, to be honest with you.

'We’ll see. I haven’t got a clue, I don’t know whether I’ll be fighting. We’ll see over the coming weeks... We’ll see. We’ll see. Had a few talks last week, so... we’ll probably get something sorted, we’ll see what happens.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney will lead Derby's drive to return to the Championship next season if they are a 'fully functioning club'... and prospective owner Chris Kirchner claims his takeover of the troubled Rams is 'almost complete'

Wayne Rooney remains committed to staying on as Derby County's manager in League One next season 'as long as Derby are a fully functioning club'. According to sources close to the former England captain, Rooney is happy to try to take Derby straight back to the Championship as long as the club's takeover is completed and he has funds to improve his squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Collingwood is expected to beat off competition from Australian pair Matthew Mott and Simon Katich to land England white-ball coaching role... as MD Rob Key prepares to make his final decision

An appetite to appoint a home-grown candidate combined with a lofty global standing in limited-overs cricket should result in England plumping for Paul Collingwood as their new white-ball coach ahead of an Australian this week. Collingwood has faced competition from Australian women’s coach Matthew Mott plus another Aussie in Simon...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Firefighter Jesse Marsch insists he will take the blame if Leeds are relegated as the Elland Road boss admits his side are in an 'incredibly serious' Premier League survival fight ahead of the visit of Brighton in their final home game

Jesse Marsch expects to shoulder the blame if the unthinkable happens and Leeds United slide back into the Championship. The Yorkshire giants are staring at the grim prospect of relegation just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Jurgen Klopp is already a legend but becoming the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season could see him go down as the greatest ever boss

For Jurgen Klopp to create history and become the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season — something not even Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Gerard Houllier or Rafa Benitez ever achieved — is phenomenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

James Wilson was billed as the 'next star' at Manchester United before injury and anxiety turned the dream into a nightmare... now the striker, 26, is enjoying a resurgence at Port Vale and has his sights set on Wembley

Most kids dream of the Hollywood lifestyle of being a footballer but few discuss the emotional scars of being released, career-threatening injuries and tabloid speculation. The darker side of the profession — being sent on loan 200 miles away from your family as a teenager or the parasitic anxiety that comes with the pressure of elite football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MIKE BROWN: Henry Arundell has got the same magic as All Blacks star Christian Cullen... he's still got a long way to go but don't rule him out of England's World Cup plans

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing when Henry Arundell ripped apart the Toulon defence last week. It was like watching Christian Cullen, who was one of the best players to pull on the All Blacks jersey. There’s so much natural ability there. What’s so impressive is the way...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy