ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaL6e_0faP9sXL00

Soon after Jim Medeiros bought his 143-acre (58-hectare) cattle and poultry farm in rural Virginia a decade ago, he and his wife were startled by the sounds of 20 hunting dog s barking and howling as they circled their house and chased their chickens.

When Medeiros confronted a hunter nearby, the man told him he had permission to hunt on Medeiros’ property. In disbelief, Medeiros called the agency that enforces a state law allowing hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property, even when the property owners object.

“He told me, you can't prohibit people from coming onto your land,” recalled Medeiros.

He then pointed out that his land was posted with no trespassing signs.

“I said, 'You don't understand. My land is posted,'" Medeiros said.

“You don't understand," the official responded. “You can't stop them.”

After years of putting up with baying dogs and dead chickens, Medeiros and several other property owners are suing the state over its “right to retrieve” law, arguing that allowing hunters to go on their property without permission amounts to an uncompensated taking of their land and violates the state and federal constitutions.

A number of states allow hunters to retrieve their dogs without permission from property owners under certain circumstances, such as properties that do not have “no trespassing” signs. But Virginia's law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has specifically denied access.

A 2016 report prepared by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, (now the Department of Wildlife Resources), said only one other state, Minnesota, had a similar law. Minnesota's law says a person can enter private land to retrieve a hunting dog without permission of the owner, but cannot have a firearm when doing so and must immediately leave after recovering the dog.

The Virginia property owners are suing the Department of Wildlife Resources, which enforces the law. They are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal organization that won a major property rights case at the U.S. Supreme Court last year. The high court found that a California regulation requiring agricultural businesses to allow union organizers onto their property for up to three hours a day, 120 days per year, amounts to the government appropriating “a right of access to private property” and “constitutes a per se physical taking” under the court's precedents.

Daniel Woislaw, a lawyer with the Pacific Legal Foundation, said he believes Virginia's “right to retrieve” law amounts to a similar physical taking of private property.

“When Jim has to let deer dogs and deer dog hunters enter his property, and he's not allowed to tell them to stay away, and when they're killing his livestock and disrupting his operations, that's a taking of a valuable property interest," Woislaw said.

The law itself was first put on the books in 1938, but the tradition of hunting with dogs dates back 400 years to colonial times, said Kirby Burch, a bear hunter who owns eight hunting dogs and is the chief executive officer of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance, a political action committee that represents about 90,000 hunters in the state. Burch said most hunters try to be considerate of land owners and quickly retrieve their dogs when they cross onto private property.

“A lot a people who move here from other states are offended by the notion of hunting with dogs so when a dog runs across their property, they're offended, and I understand that, but I think the vast majority of hunters with dogs try in every way possible to avoid irritating their neighbors," said Burch, 75, who has been hunting with dogs since he was 5.

Burch's group estimates that more than half of the 254,000 licensed hunters in Virginia hunt with dogs.

The lawsuit asks the court for a judgment declaring that the law takes the plaintiffs' private property without compensation for public use, a violation of the state constitution and the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Multiple attempts have been made in the legislature to overturn the law, but none have succeeded.

Ryan Brown, executive director of the Department of Wildlife Resources, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Brown said hunters and private landowners have been able to peacefully co-exist for the most part, but as more rural land has been developed and Virginia has become more suburbanized, the two groups have been at loggerheads over the hunting dog issue.

“Both sides of the debate have vested interests, with the hunters being very interested in the protection of their hunting dogs and real property owners being interested in protection of their rights as land owners,” Brown said.

“Both sides have been very passionate about their views.”

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
NBC News

California ban on semi-automatic weapons for those under 21 ruled unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults younger than 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semi-automatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Most Endangered Historic Places in Virginia: List of 11 locations under threat

Preservation Virginia has released its updated list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state government to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. “This year’s list reflects the resilience of the Commonwealth’s many historic places that...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting Dog#Private Property#Real Property
95.3 MNC

Michigan DNR has advice if turkeys are getting aggressive in your neighborhood

The Michigan DNR is recommending that residents deal with turkey troubles on their property with “turkey hazing”. It’s the time of year when wild turkeys become more active, with males getting more and more aggressive as they attempt to attract a mate. The birds are looking to mark territory, and can harass or even chase people in neighborhoods.
MICHIGAN STATE
1230 ESPN

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

Wisconsin Election Investigator's Salary Cut in Half

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice hired to investigate the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will receive only half of his taxpayer-funded salary while he pauses the review to fight five lawsuits, the Assembly speaker said Wednesday. Michael Gableman may revive the investigation if courts...
WISCONSIN STATE
B102.7

These 20 License Plates Are Banned in the State of Iowa

Drive anywhere around Iowa, and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. That being said, you can't just put anything you want on your plates. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place. Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Hawkeye...
IOWA STATE
630 WMAL

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to Support Entrepreneurial Ecosystems and Workforce Development

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

639K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy