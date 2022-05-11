ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council.

Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.

Sydney City Council rejected three applications from the couple to have it removed, as they deemed the tree to be 'healthy'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBhV8_0faP9ptA00
An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree (pictured) removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council

'It's scary,' Roz told A Current Affair.

'You can hear the branches creaking and moaning and you think. 'Is one going to fall on the bedroom roof?''

The tree sits at a 45 degree angle, leaning towards their home, which is fuelling the couple's anxiety about whether it might fall onto their property.

Ian and Roz bought their small home 15 years ago, when the tree was only modestly sized.

However, it soon shot up, growing over the couple's deck and breaking the foundations.

'The tree has taken over our deck and we find it terribly difficult to get around our small deck with the enormous trunk of the Jacaranda leaning and taking up the entire space,' Ian said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRe8N_0faP9ptA00
Ian and Roz (pictured) bought their small home 15 years ago, when the tree was only modestly sized. However, it soon shot up, growing over the couple's deck and breaking the foundations

The couple filed three applications to Sydney City Council to have the tree removed, but their applications were swiftly rejected.

Sydney City Council refused the applications because they deemed the tree as 'healthy' and had a 'green policy'.

They have allowed the couple to trim the branches, but Ian and Roz explained the branches are 'way up high' and 'would make no difference to the deck space' if they cut them down.

'They won't take into account that the tree has taken over our home, drops branches on us and is damaging the foundations. It's not fair given we would replace it with something modest,' Roz added.

Sydney City Council told A Current Affair that the tree will remain because it is a 'healthy specimen'.

A City of Sydney spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that arborists had attended the property to inspect the jacaranda tree after the council received Ian and Roz' applications.

'At the time of inspection, our arborists found the tree to be in a healthy condition with no obvious structural defects,' the spokesperson said.

'The City will approve the removal or pruning of trees if their health is failing, or if they become a risk to public safety.'

Colleen Mayotte
3d ago

Get a lawyer now. Take lots of pictures. Keep all material to and from city council. Give all paperwork to lawyer for safe keeping. That way when the tree falls, the city can be sued! Ridiculous! How would they feel if it was their home? And what about the other six neighboring properties? Are they in this alone?

