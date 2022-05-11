ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Everton and Real Madrid star James Rodriguez controversially wants Liverpool to win Champions League

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FORMER Everton and Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez controversially wants Liverpool to win May 28's Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will take on Real in Paris as they look to win their second European crown under the German.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imdWD_0faP9ixJ00
Former Everton ace Rodriguez is backing Liverpool to win the Champions League Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0aw0_0faP9ixJ00
Liverpool are taking on Rodriguez's former club Real in Paris for the famous trophy on May 28 Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mo0c_0faP9ixJ00
Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win for his pal Diaz, who joined the Reds in January Credit: GETTY

And midfielder Rodriguez may have landed himself in hot water with his former clubs Everton and Real after he backed Liverpool to win the Champions League.

Rodriguez's main reason for backing former club Everton's city rivals is for his pal Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto in January.

The Colombian said: "I want Liverpool to be champion.

"I have many friends in Real Madrid and it is a difficult team for this type of match, but I want Lucho (Diaz) to win."

After learning from rival manager Pep Guardiola that everyone is supporting Liverpool to win the Premier League, Klopp is probably ecstatic to learn of the support of one of Colombia's biggest stars and the crowd that may follow the endorsement.

In response to Manchester City boss Guardiola, Klopp said: "I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us.

"Maybe he [Guardiola] knows more than me."

Liverpool are chasing a historic quadruple this season.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Klopp's men come the end of may will have played every competitive game possible.

On May 14 they will contest the FA Cup final against Chelsea in search of scooping up a second domestic cup this term.

They're also still in the hunt for the Premier League, but trail table toppers City by goal difference.

And winning the Champions League would cap off a spectacular campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James reacts to Liverpool’s FA Cup win vs. Chelsea

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t hide his delight and excitement after witnessing Liverpool take home the FA Cup against Chelsea on Sunday. Liverpool and Chelsea ended regulation time at a 0-0 deadlock, forcing the contest to turn into the penalty shootout. The Reds then proceeded to edge the Blues, thanks in large part to an Alisson save from a Mason Mount kick before Kostantinos Tsimikas nailed his shot in the seventh round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich enter the race for in-demand Manchester United star

Bayern Munich have entered the race for in-demand Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer, due to his contract expiring, and the talented midfielder isn’t short of options as he looks to take the next step in his career. According to Fichajes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Reds#European#German#The Champions League#Colombian#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final: Salah vs Rudiger And Other Key Battles

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will embark on a quest for immortality this week, starting with the FA Cup final this weekend at Wembley. Having lifted the Carabao Cup under the arches of Wembley late in February, the Reds will once again go up against familiar opposition as they look to make it two domestic trophies in succession.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

RB Leipzig secure Champions League spot with dramatic late goal

RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated. Leipzig needed at least a point to make sure of a top-four place,...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
429K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy