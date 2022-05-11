ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The degree that scores you an incredible $350,000 pay packet you GRADUATE - and the salary package includes a gym membership, weekly massages and daily breakfast

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Six figure salaries on par with chief executives are being offered to lure young graduates to work for Australia's tech giants.

Three leading companies are paying in excess of $250,000 to graduates in a bid to keep the brightest young talent in Australia, according to new data.

Some packages offer additional benefits such as stock options, gym membership, annual company trips and end of year bonuses.

Data compiled for The Australian shows annual graduate salaries for the top 10 tech firms range from $147,000 to $350,000.

Tech graduates are being offered six figure first year salaries of up to $350,000 to remain in Australia (stock image)

Jane Street tops the list with its $350,000 salary for a software engineer graduate, almost six times the median salary of an Australian worker.

Optiver and IMC each pay $250,000 for the same position while Akuna Capital, Atlassian and Google all offer $200,000.

A first year product manager at Microsoft can look forward to a $187,000 salary while software engineer salaries at Canva start from $173,000

Rounding out the top 10 are Amazon which offers $153,000 for a graduate software engineer while a graduate business analyst Kearney offers $147,000.

Gym membership, weekly massages, daily breakfast, lunch, an annual company trip, a work-from-home allowance and competitive relocation package are some of the perks in Optiver's job description for graduate software developer.

The firm also offers internship salary packages of up to $175,000, plus benefits and says the attractive salaries reflect the demands for graduates' skills and expertise.

Optiver (pictured) is currently recruiting for graduate software developers with an $250,000 salary on offer and perks such as gym membership  an annual company trip

'We're not just competing with tech and finance companies within the country, we're also competing for the same talent internationally, as overseas firms are offering similar remuneration packages with additional benefits such as lower tax margins,' Optiver's head of recruitment John Rogan told The Australian.

Canva has attracted a record number of applications for its positions in the last 12 months.

'We're always searching for the best talent to join Canva and have been fortunate to receive more than 260,000 applications over the last year, which is a great validation of the tech industry's overall growth and Australia's standing as a global hub for innovation,' a spokesman said.

With 65,000 tech roles created in 2020 alone, the booming industry is tipped to grow to as many as 1.2milion jobs by 2030, according to The Tech Council of Australia.

But the lucrative packages had created concerns as recruiters are forced to hire graduates with less or no experience at all who will, in some cases earn double their own salaries.

Some industry bodies also fear salaries may not last or not stay within Australia.

Australian tech giant Atlassian (pictured) offers $200,000 for a first year software engineer, according to new data

