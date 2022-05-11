ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning whizz – five hacks to clean silver jewellery and you probably already have everything you need at home

By Claudia Jackson
 3 days ago
SILVER jewellery can give a really timeless look, but it can tarnish overtime.

Even the highest quality silver jewellery will eventually age, but fear not, there are a few easy ways to get it looking brand new.

Cleaning your precious silver jewellery is really easy to do Credit: Getty

Whether you jewellery is sterling silver or just silver plated it's expected that it will age and become duller.

But you don't need to spend a fortune by taking it to a professional to be cleaned, in fact you probably already have everything you need to clean it at home.

Toothpaste

This tried and tested method is a perfect way to get your silver pieces looking brand new.

It's vital to use a non-abrasive toothpaste to prevent scratching, or one that contains whitening chemicals, since this could also damage your jewellery.

Simply rub the toothpaste into the jewellery that needs cleaning using a microfibre cloth and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing clean.

Baking soda

Is there anything baking soda can't do?

Just mix baking soda with a small amount of warm water to form a paste and apply to the area that needs cleaning.

Wipe off with a damp cloth and your jewellery should look as good as new.

Tin foil

It's not just for your kids' packed lunches, tin foil's also great for cleaning your silver bling.

Add hot water and salt to a bowl and wait for the salt to fully disolve.

Then add in a few pieces of tin foil along with your tarnished jewellery and allow it to sit in the mixture for a few minutes.

Ketchup

It might seem weird, but we promise it's not a weird prank.

Of course, this method works out a bit more expensive, especially if you're using your finest gourmet ketchup.

The vinegar content in ketchup is perfect for cleaning up your old silver jewellery.

But it's a good option if you only have one or two things that need cleaning.

Once you've rubbed it over the tarnished areas just leave it to sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off.

Ammonia

Mixing ammonia with water is a great way to clean up silver jewellery, although it's not generally recommended for antique silver pieces.

Add any jewellery to the solution and leave for 15 minutes before drying with a soft cotton cloth.

Tin foil can work wonders when it comes to cleaning tarnished jewellery Credit: Getty
The hacks are easy enough to try at home without costing a bomb Credit: Getty

