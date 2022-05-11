ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Little Mix keep things casual as they head to lunch surrounded by security guards in Nottingham... as Perrie Edwards reveals she's on 'vocal rest' after suffering with a throat infection

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Little Mix enjoyed some much-needed downtime on Tuesday as they headed to lunch at Latin American restaurant Las Iguanas in Nottingham.

The band - Perrie Edwards, 28, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, and Jade Thirlwall, 29 - opted for casual ensembles as they headed for a bite to eat surrounded by burly security guards.

It comes as Perrie revealed on Tuesday that she's on 'vocal rest' after being struck down with a throat infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQ5ic_0faP9XCC00
There they go: Little Mix enjoyed some much-needed downtime on Tuesday as they headed to lunch at Latin American restaurant Las Iguanas in Nottingham

The pop trio are set to finish their Confetti tour this weekend when they hit London's 02 Arena for a sold-out final show.

And ahead of their last show, the girls stopped for some chill time at the restaurant followed by a trip to the shops in Nottingham amid their Confetti tour dates at the Motorpoint Arena.

Perrie wrapped up warm in a cream fleece jacket, which she teamed with a white T-shirt, matching joggers and trainers.

Leigh-Anne looked stylish in a loose-fitting teal co-ord, with Jade rocking a loose green checked shirt, white T-shirt and khaki trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygbO8_0faP9XCC00
Oh no! It comes as Perrie revealed on Tuesday that she's on 'vocal rest' after being struck down with a throat infection

The girls kept their heads down as they headed inside while being being guarded by their security team.

Meanwhile, Perrie took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she's resting her voice and requested that nobody converse with her.

The mum-of-one held up a sign which read: 'Vocal rest... please don't talk to me! Thank you kindly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbA7B_0faP9XCC00
Style: The band - Perrie Edwards , 28, Leigh-Anne Pinnock , 30, and Jade Thirlwall, 29 - opted for casual ensembles as they headed for a bite to eat surrounded by burly security guards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWjym_0faP9XCC00
Low-key: The girls kept their heads down as they headed inside while being being guarded by their security team

She then captioned her snap, writing: 'For why I suddenly sound like 2011 Perrie! No my tonsils haven't come back, no we are not back in the DNA era... I have a throat infection.'

It comes after an emotional Jade held back tears as she discussed Little Mix splitting up after their last tour show this week during Tuesday's episode of The One Show.

In the group's last ever TV interview before they disband to focus on solo pursuits, the singer told how she will miss having Perrie, and Leigh-Anne 'by her side 24/7'.

Asked by host Alex Jones what she will miss the most about being in a band Jade became visibly emotional as she answered: 'I will miss everything! We cry laughing every day, we spend all of our time together so I think we will miss that, being in each other's company all the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dsk2_0faP9XCC00
Performance: The pop trio will finish their Confetti tour this weekend when they hit London's 02 Arena for a sold-out final show (pictured performing in Manchester last week) 

'That sisterhood will never be lost but I will miss having them next to me 24/7. We want to say thank you to all the fans for the last ten years, we are so grateful.

'That last show on Saturday will feel so special, we still pinch ourselves we have made it this far.'

On the end of an era Leigh-Anne added of the final tour: 'The last tour shows have been incredible being in front of thousands of fans it has been so emotional and we have come to the end so soon, it's sad but they have been amazing.

'We are doing a global live stream of the 02 show on Saturday so you can all watch it on your computers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XlWq_0faP9XCC00
Upset: It comes after an emotional Jade held back tears as she discussed Little Mix splitting up after their last tour show this week during Tuesday's episode of The One Show

Jade then discussed how their relationship will change as they move on to pursue solo ventures.

She said: 'What's so lovely is that whatever we do moving forward we will have each other to support each other.

'For 10 years we have been in this group supporting each other and that is not going to change now once we start doing our own thing.'

Little Mix are currently on the road with their sold-out Confetti tour before they take an indefinite break to focus on solo projects.

Speaking exclusively to the MailOnline last week, the girls explained how their families will be at their final concert to mark the end of an era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOBA7_0faP9XCC00
Girls: In the group's last ever TV interview before they disband to focus on solo pursuits, the singer told how she will miss having Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'by her side 24/7'

Jade said: 'We'll have all the people there who have played a huge part in our careers as well as our family and friends. So there's gonna be a lot of love in that arena. And it's amazing that it's going worldwide!'

Perrie added: 'Because it's a global livestream, we'll have everybody around the world there with us. It's going to be a huge moment.'

Since being put together on The X Factor in 2011, Little Mix have gone on to sell over 50 million records worldwide and rack up three billion YouTube views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7kXB_0faP9XCC00
Pals: Asked by host Alex Jones what she will miss the most about being in a band Jade became visibly emotional as she answered: 'I will miss everything!' (pictured backstage on tour) 

Fourth member Jesy Nelson quit the band in 2020 but last year they became the first girl band to win Best British Band at the BRITS.

All three are planning to release solo material and Jade and Leigh-Anne have already announced deals with RCA and Warner respectively.

Yet before they launch their new careers, the top priority is to take some much-needed time off.

The girls have been on tour for months now after it was previously cancelled due to Covid restrictions and are in need of taking some time off.

Perrie continued: 'I have a wonderful month-long holiday booked. That might turn into two or three months because we all need a little moment to re-energise.'

Leigh-Anne added: 'That's the main thing, taking time to rejuvenate. We definitely all need a break.'

Tickets for the Little Mix global livestream event The Last Show (for now…) on May 14 from The O2, London are available now here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jade Thirlwall
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

I'm in love with Coconut Island: This solo traveller was anxious that she would be lonely in the honeymoon hotspot of the Maldives. But that was until she felt its warm embrace...

How could I possibly be nervous about a holiday in paradise? I was off to Vakkaru in the Maldives where coconut palms sway, the sand feels like ivory satin and the sea takes on so many brilliant hues of blues and greens that sapphire, aqua or emerald cannot adequately describe it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Little Mix#Latin American#Las Iguanas
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'How often in my life is it better to shut up': Jurgen Klopp jokes Sadio Mane's shootout miss is 50 per cent HIS fault after he told star man to change side - before dedicating FA Cup final success to neuroscience company that trained Liverpool for penalty glory

Liverpool claimed the second leg of a potential historic Quadruple by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup Final – but only after they nearly blew the penalty shoot-out with some dodgy advice from manager Jurgen Klopp. Both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk went off injured during the goalless...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a white satin one-shoulder gown and platform heels as she hits the red carpet with beau Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things season four premiere in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown wowed on the red carpet with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the star-studded premiere for Stranger Things season four on Saturday night in New York. The actress, 18, posed up beside her man in a gorgeous white satin gown with a black mesh shoulder and a dramatic thigh-high slit up one leg.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

2022 TV Week Logie Awards: Sonia Kruger, Hamish Blake and Ray Meagher lead the Gold Logie Award nominations while MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla and Matt Evans are up for Popular New Talent

Australian television's 'night of nights' is set to take place on the Gold Coast on June 19 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. And at a launch event on Sunday, the TV WEEK Logie Award nominations were revealed. Hamish Blake, Karl Stefanovic, Sonia Kruger are up for the...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Prince William is BOOED by thousands of fans at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea - with supporters also jeering renditions of God Save the Queen and Abide With Me

Thousands of football fans booed Prince William ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, met with both sets of players ahead of kick-off. However, audible boos could be heard as William made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Dames in Jags': Fleet of stars honoured by the Queen - including Joan Collins, Arlene Phillips and Twiggy - will appear at the Platinum Jubilee Parade in Central London

The Platinum Jubilee pageant will include a fleet of 'Dames in Jags' at a parade in London to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. Dames Joan Collins, Arlene Phillips and Lesley Lawson, better known as Twiggy, will be joining other women honoured by the Queen as they travel in Jaguars down the Mall as part of the 'People's Pageant' on Sunday June 5.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'What an amazing woman': Molly-Mae Hague heaps praise on 'incredible' Deborah James who has raised £5.8m for charity as she receives end of life care amid bowel cancer battle

Molly-Mae Hague has heaped praise on Deborah James after the writer raised £5.8million for charity and was given a Damehood amid her bowel cancer battle. The Love Island star, 22, gushed that the BBC podcaster, 40, was 'incredible' and an 'amazing woman' as she lauded her impressive fundraising efforts.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Firefighter Jesse Marsch insists he will take the blame if Leeds are relegated as the Elland Road boss admits his side are in an 'incredibly serious' Premier League survival fight ahead of the visit of Brighton in their final home game

Jesse Marsch expects to shoulder the blame if the unthinkable happens and Leeds United slide back into the Championship. The Yorkshire giants are staring at the grim prospect of relegation just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy