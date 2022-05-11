ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Verstappen was 'irritable' with Red Bull's ongoing car problems at F1's Miami Grand Prix despite winning, reveals his dad - who also admits his son 'made a mistake' in qualifying

By Faaez Samadi For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Max Verstappen was 'irritable' with his performance at the Miami Grand Prix because of the ongoing problems with his Red Bull car, according to his father, despite winning the race.

Verstappen was thought be facing an uphill struggle after missing most of Friday's practice sessions because of reliability issues with his car.

But the Dutchman produced a driving masterclass to take the chequered flag in Florida, having come from third place to overtake Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - current championship leader - and his team-mate Carlos Sainz on the seventh lap.

Max Verstappen was 'irritable' over the problems with his Red Bull vehicle, revealed his father
Reliability issues with his car meant Max Verstappen missed most of Friday's practice sessions
Jos Verstappen, Max's dad, defended his son

Verstappen did not relinquish his lead and won the race to cut Leclerc's lead to just 19 points, despite having two DNF's on his racing record so far this season.

Writing in his column, Max's father Jos revealed that despite the exhilarating win, the younger Verstappen was not best pleased about his time in Miami 'after a difficult start to the weekend'.

'Problems with the car on Friday meant he got very little practice and you need that time to adjust the car, especially on a new street circuit,' Jos wrote.

'I could understand why he was a bit irritable.'

While defending his son's attitude, Jos did also acknowledge that Max made an error during qualifying that ceded advantage to his main rivals.

Having appeared to resolve the practice session problems, Verstappen was holding pole in qualification until the final laps when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both leapfrogged him.

Despite qualifying third, Verstappen (left) overtook Charles Leclerc (right) and won the race

Desperate to regain the advantage, Verstappen made a costly error in the first sector of his final qualifying lap to take third place on the grid.

'It was a shame he made a mistake in qualifying, but that can happen,' Jos wrote.

'It didn't help that he didn't know the track as well as he normally does,' a reference to the lack of track time Max had due to the car's issues in practice.

Having made a significant dent in Leclerc's lead, Jos conceded that Max and Red Bull could not afford to make any more mistakes.

Verstappen's victory has seen him cut the difference to current F1 leader Leclerc to 19 points

'It can go either way, but it's clear that you just can't have any DNF’s,' Jos wrote.

'If the reliability of the Red Bull proves to be good, then I think Max will have another strong season and we will have a thrilling duel between him and Leclerc.

'Then it's really a question of which team will develop the car better and which upgrades will work best.'

