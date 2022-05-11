NEW Three SIM-only deal boasts 30GB of data for just £8 a month

POPULAR mobile provider Three has slashed the price of a generous SIM-only plan.

For just £8 a month Three will give you 30GB of data to play with - plenty for streaming.

Data hungry phone users are always on the lookout for new deals and Three has come through with an impressive discount.

You'd be hard pushed to find this much data for this low price anywhere else but you can always check out our picks for the best SIM-only deals too.

Normally 30GB of data would set you back £15 per month, but Three have slashed this price by nearly half.

Back in April, we reported that Three were bringing their 30GB plan down to £9 per month.

Now, Three have outdone themselves, offering 30GB of data for £8 per month.

That's about the price of two large coffees from your favourite barista - for nearly 60 hours of streaming ability.

This comes as the company announced it will be switching off its 3G to focus on improving 4G and the superfast 5G.

While this isn't until 2024, it shows Three is looking to the future as well as offering great deals now.

