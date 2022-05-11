ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Healing Garden opens at City of Hope Orange County

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 1 day ago

IRVINE, Calif. - The new Healing Garden at City of Hope's Irvine campus opens Wednesday....

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Laguna Niguel fire triggers Smoke Advisory for parts of SoCal

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Some parts of Southern California remain under a Smoke Advisory Thursday due to the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel. According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, winds are blowing plumes of smoke toward the south and east. Some parts of south Orange County are also affected.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
foxla.com

PHOTOS: Laguna Niguel fire destroys homes in Orange County

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - At least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel were destroyed by a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds, and crews continue to battle the flames on Thursday. Evacuations remain in effect for parts of Orange County. Follow the latest updates on FOX 11.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Eater

Premonition of Fire: How an Orange County Family Rebuilds a Filipino Empire

On September 7, 2020, chef Henry Pineda and his wife Amanda were taking a much-needed beach-day break with family. The pair had been working tirelessly at their Anaheim restaurant Modern Filipino Kitchen (MFK) by Aysee, and the long holiday weekend meant waves and relaxation. At one point, between sips and sunshine, a family member told Pineda that they’d had a premonition about MFK by Aysee. In the dream, the person recalled, it was suggested that someone should smudge the space by burning some sage, allowing the smoke to cleanse the restaurant anew. Once done, the sage would keep it safe.
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Streetcar construction reaches major milestone with placement of final beam

Construction of the OC Streetcar project reached a milestone this week as construction crews placed the final steel beam on the building that will house the streetcar vehicles. Several staff members from the Orange County Transportation Authority, which is building the OC Streetcar, and from the contractor The Walsh Group...
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Try to find a navigation shelter

The most interesting news that happened at Tuesday night’s Garden Grove City Council was about something that didn’t happen. At the conclusion of the session, City Manager Scott Stiles expressed his disappointment that he wasn’t able to bring before the council a plan to open a “navigation” center for the homeless.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Northridge homeless shelter named after Alex Trebek opens

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - A homeless shelter named after the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek opened in Northridge Thursday. In 2020, Hope of the Valley purchased a 23,000 square foot Northridge Roller Rink (Skateland) to convert it into the 107-bed housing facility to offer further shelter and services for the homeless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Laguna Niguel fire: 'Coastal Fire' torches homes, 2 firefighters hurt

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A massive fire engulfed more than a dozen multimillion-dollar mansions near the Laguna Niguel area Wednesday. Fire officials said Thursday morning that crews worked through the night in the canyon and in the neighborhoods. The fire dubbed the "Coastal Fire," has now burned 199 acres, with 15% of the blaze contained.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Orange County, California, as hundreds are evacuated

By Taylor Romine, Christina Maxouris, Aya Elamroussi and Eric Levenson, CNN A rapidly moving brush fire destroyed at least 20 homes and forced the evacuation of nearly a thousand homes in Orange County, California, on Wednesday in a foreboding sign of the new normal for the region. The Coastal Fire began Wednesday afternoon at about The post Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Orange County, California, as hundreds are evacuated appeared first on KION546.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

