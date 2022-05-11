ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Merrill hosts Basketball Shooting Contest

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrill High School is a host site for the “Kwik Trip” Statewide Basketball Shooting Contest. Can you shoot hoops and sink the baskets? If so, consider competing. The contest will be held at Merrill High School on May 22,...

Merrill Varsity Girls Softball Team makes a clean sweep on Youth night.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC), Merrill’s Lady Jays took on the Wausau East Lumberjacks in a Varsity Softball double-header and emerged victorious. It was a great night for the ladies and the perfect way to showcase the sport for Youth Night. “Our...
MERRILL, WI
State Greco and Freestyle State Tournaments

On May 7 and 8, 2022, the Wisconsin State Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling State Tournaments took place at Woodside Dome in Wisconsin Dells. Merrill had several wrestlers competing in the two Tournaments. Wyatt Bathke placed 6th in Freestyle and 5th in Greco-Roman for the 195-pound Junior Division. Remington Skic placed...
MERRILL, WI
Waliczek is May Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Keegan Waliczek has been named May Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Mrs. Nelessen nominated him saying, “Keegan Waliczek stands out as a Youth Optimist. Keegan works hard in class and goes beyond expectations. Keegan is a positive role model, willing to help other students, and is a great team player. He is friendly and respectful and a welcome addition to the classroom. I am glad to recommend Keegan for Youth Optimist.”
MERRILL, WI
Lady Jays battle hard in Soccer play last week

Fast feet were working the ball at Wausau West on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, when the Merrill Girls Varsity Soccer Team traveled to West for a game against a tough team. “West is a solid team and proved why they’re sitting in the top three in conference,” Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Kyle Hahn said. “Defensively, they were stifling and held us to zero shots on goal. Offensively, they moved the ball well from side to side and weren’t afraid to commit numbers forward.”
MERRILL, WI
Look: Wisconsin Reveals Camp Randall Stadium Renovations

Renovations are underway at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. On Thursday, the Badgers' official Twitter account shared photos of the construction going on in Madison. The program is adding premium seating and hospitality clubs to the south end zone of Camp Randall. The renovations are being referred to as the CR Future project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lincoln County Sports Club 24th Annual Fundraiser/Open House

The Lincoln County Sports Club will hold their 24th Annual Fundraiser and Open House on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, W5071 Schulz Spur Dr., in Merrill. There is no admission and all are welcome. Food, beverages, music, raffles (including some exclusive to the day of the event), kids raffles, and more … with more than $20,000 in prizes to be won. In addition, there will be activities and opportunities for kids and adults including opportunities for axe throwing, archery, shooting balloons, racing minnows, fishing, to see the shooting range renovations, and to see demonstrations of all-terrain wheelchairs, ATVs/UTVs, and new clay trap shooting equipment. And 15 non-profit organizations will be there to share information about their organizations and offer special giveaways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Joy F. Heideman

Joy F. Heideman, 95, of Merrill, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. The memorial service for Joy Heideman will take place at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Rev. David Szeto will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the funeral home. A private inurnment will take Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church/School in honor of her love of the Lord or to the Lincoln County Humane Society in honor of her love of animals.
MERRILL, WI
Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
MERRILL, WI
Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Merrill AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Brynlee Autumn, born to Jessica Lorbecki and Dustin Lorbecki of Wausau. Girl, Emmalynn Marie, born to Brandy Bogdonovich and Rusty Martin of Wausau. Boy, Bennett Jacob, born to Mckayla Dahlke and Jacob Dahlke of Irma. MARCH 30, 2022. Girl, Lyla Marie, born to Barbara Dobratz and Clifford Stencil of...
MERRILL, WI
Dancers take the stage: “Oh What Fun!”

The Prairie River Middle School (PRMS) Auditorium was the place to be last weekend as Brooke’s School of Dance presented “Oh What Fun!” with five shows on May 7 and 8, 2022. The shows were once again open to the public and packed the auditorium. The Christmas-themed...
THEATER & DANCE
20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
2022 Packers Schedule Leaks, Rumors and Bye Week

If you ever wondered which sport is truly king in America, today should tell you all you need to know. The NHL and NBA Playoffs are happening, with close, competitive series throughout. Yet, the NFL schedule release day is dominating headlines. Today, Cheeseheads everywhere will find out the Green Bay Packers schedule 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fishing season is now open

Wisconsin’s general inland fishing season opened this past Saturday, May 7, 2022. First-timers, or those who haven’t had a Wisconsin fishing license for the last 10 years or more, can get a fishing license for just $5. A one-day general fishing license for Wisconsin residents is $8 or...
MERRILL, WI

