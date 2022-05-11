Merrill hosts Basketball Shooting Contest

The Lincoln County Sports Club will hold their 24th Annual Fundraiser and Open House on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, W5071 Schulz Spur Dr., in Merrill. There is no admission and all are welcome. Food, beverages, music, raffles (including some exclusive to the day of the event), kids raffles, and more … with more than $20,000 in prizes to be won. In addition, there will be activities and opportunities for kids and adults including opportunities for axe throwing, archery, shooting balloons, racing minnows, fishing, to see the shooting range renovations, and to see demonstrations of all-terrain wheelchairs, ATVs/UTVs, and new clay trap shooting equipment. And 15 non-profit organizations will be there to share information about their organizations and offer special giveaways.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO