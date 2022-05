Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia added a huge piece of the puzzle today when 6’9 forward/center Tre Mitchell committed to play for the Mountaineers. Mitchell, who played one season with the Texas Longhorns, averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game two seasons ago at UMASS. Although Mitchell typically started for Texas last season, his minutes were cut nearly in half, which led to a major decrease in his statistics. Mitchell averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in only 18.6 minutes per game last season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO