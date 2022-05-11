ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demorest, GA

Professors Receive Awards During Spring Commencement

 1 day ago

Piedmont University professors Chris Kelly and Leslie Jones received awards during the Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony on May 6. Piedmont President Dr. James F. Mellichamp announced the awards during his remarks. Kelly received the Outstanding Undergraduate Advisor Award, which is presented each year to an academic advisor...

