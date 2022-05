Marlborough – Sr. Paulette (Sr. Marie Antoine) was born in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada, the second youngest of ten children of loving faith-filled parents, Juliette and Leon Roy. When Paulette was three, her family moved to Mexico, ME. She attended St. Theresa’s Elementary School and was taught by the Sisters of St. Chretienne. In her early teens, she left home to attend the Juniorate program at St. Chretienne Academy in Salem, MA. Paulette generously responded to God’s call to religious life and was accepted into the Sisters’ Novitiate in Giffard, Quebec. She pronounced her first vows on February 15, 1966.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO