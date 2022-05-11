Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass

BUCKHANNON — First responders and Upshur County EMS were called to West Victoria Street at approximately 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 11. According to the Upshur County Sherriff’s Department investigating Sergeant Theron Caynor, a large tractor-trailer was traveling inside the residential area of Victoria Street, in an attempt to follow GPS to Corhart. The sergeant explained that the driver of the semi attempted to make a sharp right hand turn. During the attempt, it is speculated that the tail end of the trailer left the roadway, causing the semi to overturn onto its side.

