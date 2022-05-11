ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 1 day ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a man died in a Tuesday evening accident on Route 7 under the...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital for treatment after a motorcycle accident on I-79. Officials received a call at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Thursday of an accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137, according to the Marion County 911 Center.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fatal accident under investigation in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police and fire crews responded to a single vehicle fatal accident on Route 7 under the I-68 overpass near the Sabraton exit Tuesday night. Morgantown police investigators said the driver of a Dodge Dakota drove into a supporting pillar under the overpass causing the vehicle to catch fire. The wreck happened at about 8:15 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

One person killed in Morgantown after pickup crashes, catches on fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Morgantown police said one person was killed after a pickup truck struck a supporting pillar under an overpass and caught fire. The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Route 7 under the Interstate 68 overpass, according to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It is unknown what caused the vehicle...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road. The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a working fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the structure fire at approximately 1:13 p.m. Thursday on Ross St. in Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any exposures...
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Homeowner safe after being trapped on roof during fire

UPDATE (5/12/2022 5:26 p.m.) Grafton Fire Chief Ryan Roberts told 12 News that crews had to use water from the river to put the fire out. A Taylor County raw water main line burst resulting in water supply issues in the county. “What we are doing is we have one truck parked at Grafton City […]
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital following a car fire in Barbour County. Several fire departments responded to the electric car fire on Edgewood Drive just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said an...
PHILIPPI, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Martinsburg teen

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
The Recorddelta

Morning accident causes disturbance in residential area

BUCKHANNON — First responders and Upshur County EMS were called to West Victoria Street at approximately 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 11. According to the Upshur County Sherriff’s Department investigating Sergeant Theron Caynor, a large tractor-trailer was traveling inside the residential area of Victoria Street, in an attempt to follow GPS to Corhart. The sergeant explained that the driver of the semi attempted to make a sharp right hand turn. During the attempt, it is speculated that the tail end of the trailer left the roadway, causing the semi to overturn onto its side.
BUCKHANNON, WV
wtae.com

1 person dead following crash in Fayette County

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash in Redstone Township, Fayette County. The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. Thursday at Pennsylvania Avenue and Stone Church Road. State police said the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, then hit a set of steps. State...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 28, killed in central Pa. crash: police

A Saturday morning crash killed a 28-year-old woman on a Lancaster County road, authorities said. Kristy Styer, of Cornwall, died shortly after 8 a.m. on the 2200 block of Lebanon Road (Route 72) in Rapho Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Styer was driving a sedan south...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WVNS

Crews respond to house fire in Bluefield

May 11, 2022 11:50 p.m. update: Mercer County dispatchers say crews have cleared the scene. BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Crews are responding to a house fire on Union Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Patrolman Hamm with the Bluefield WV Police Department, the call came in at 7:56 in the evening on Wednesday, May 11, 2021. He […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man flown to hospital after bike hits car

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A man was flown to the hospital Monday afternoon after he rode into a car on his bicycle. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Buckhannon Pike, in front of Clarksburg City Park, in Nutter Fort. The man was riding his bike across the road, not in a crosswalk, when […]
NUTTER FORT, WV
WBRE

Two charged with burglary of 14 properties in Columbia County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been charged in relation to 14 burglaries that took place at properties in Columbia County. According to a report from police, between March and June of 2021, 14 properties reported having items stolen from them. The items taken consisted of electronics like televisions and also included firearms and […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

