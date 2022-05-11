Lincoln Drops Girls Softball Game To Sheboygan North

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO