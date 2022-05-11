Top Ice Cream States Eat More Pounds of Ice Cream Than Anyone on Earth

Equal parts earthy and fresh, with a subtly bitter or even astringent note, radishes add complexities and bountiful textures to salads, cheeseboards, and veggie platters. They transform and mellow when cooked, and their greens offer a flavor that is not unlike spinach, kale, or other, more popular dark greens. Radishes also range in color, shape, consistency, and flavor. A daikon or a watermelon radish look and taste wildly different than a breakfast radish, and raw radishes can also be taken to the next level with nothing other than some salt and butter. However, radishes still seem to fly somewhat under the radar when contrasted with other forms of vegetables and produce. For those unacquainted with a radish's myriad wonders, here's a quick primer on the types of radishes and more.
