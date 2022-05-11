Top Ice Cream States Eat More Pounds of Ice Cream Than Anyone on Earth

Southerners, it is time for the hyperlocal fast food restaurant chain throwdown you didn't know you needed: Bojangles vs. Biscuitville. Let me introduce these two beloved eateries. Bojangles has been slinging scratch-made biscuits and crispy cajun fried chicken since 1977 with no intention of stopping any time soon. There are over nearly 800 locations throughout the southeastern (give or take a few in the northeast) United States, with nearly half of those restaurants operating in the state of North Carolina alone. Biscuitville specializes in (you guessed it) biscuit sandwiches and has about 60 locations. While they only operate in North Carolina and Virginia, they have a fiercely loyal fanbase. So when it comes down to Biscuitville vs Bojangles, who comes out on top?

