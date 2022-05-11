$2.4M trail tunnel planned in Collinsville

ALTON - Milestones past and present mark the first 50 years of the Sierra Club's Piasa Palisades Group in the Metro East. And its coordinators have participated in several of them. About 20 years ago, the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club focused more on the upstate Chicago area than the downstate rural Riverbend region with mining and rivers, said Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. She joined the group 21 years ago as coordinator of the Three Rivers Project, which became a focus for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club. "The Sierra Club became proactive in hiring someone because the chapter was focused on Chicago," said Favilla, the second person hired for the Three Rivers Project's coordinator post. "I was the first to stay." She now is a co-coordinator along with Virginia Woulfe-Beile. Favilla focuses on water issues; Woulfe-Beile focuses on air quality.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO