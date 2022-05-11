ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Giorgio Chiellini receives offers from two MLS clubs - including LAFC

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 1 day ago

Giorgio Chiellini is destined to leave Juventus for Major League Soccer this summer, according to...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Vancouver Whitecaps#Major League Soccer#Italian#Juventus#Serie A#The Athletic#Designated Player
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

545
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy