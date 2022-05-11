ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

3.5 tons of unused prescriptions, medicines disposed of

By Ryan Newton
 1 day ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans safely disposed of more than 3.5 tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

According to a report from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kansas law enforcement officers collected 7,362 pounds of medicines at 66 locations throughout the state throughout the April 30 event.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Kansans have safely destroyed more than 118 tons of medications in the 22 collection days that have been held since 2010. That is the equivalent of nearly five semitrailer loads of unused medicines. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, safely destroying the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

