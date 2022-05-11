Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather conditions over Colorado today .Warmer than average temperatures will continue today with highs 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average. Afternoon minimum relative humidity values will drop into the teens with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph across portions of eastern Colorado. Critical fire weather conditions are expected mainly this afternoon as a result of the warm, dry, and breezy conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO