ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties PD: Debit card stolen off dead body

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic9Ed_0faP6Oxk00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saugerties Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old woman after she allegedly stole a debit card off of a dead body and used it to make several purchases. Detectives say, Sarah M. Shatzel, of Kingston, had taken the card shortly after the victim passed away and then used it at businesses in both Saugerties and Ulster.

On Monday, May 9, at 4:17 p.m., with help from the Kingston Police Department, Shatzel was found at her house and taken into custody on an arrest warrant. She was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters and arraigned in the Saugerties Town Justice Court.

Charges:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny (Felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Felony)
Glenville man arraigned on rape charges

Shatzel was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment. She is scheduled to re-appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on May 18, 2022, to answer her felony charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
City
Glenville, NY
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saugerties, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Dead Body#Saugerties Pd#Saugerties Police#Saugerties Justice Court#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Assemblyman’s car stolen from state parking garage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Everyday it’s the same routine, hundreds of state employees drive into the underground Empire State Plaza parking garage and leave their vehicles while they work. On Monday, Assemblyman Andy Goodell discovered his car wasn’t where he parked it. “It’s secure parking and all of us park in the same spots and stuff like […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pair charged with murder in Columbia County

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of an elderly man in Columbia County. The Columbia County District Attorney's Office said Cassandra Fischer, 30, and Ryan Woods, 29, both of Elizaville, were arraigned on an indictment on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy