ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Rock Hall of Fame inductee ‘Libba’ Cotten has history in Syracuse

localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music industry was all a buzz last week when Dolly Parton was named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But Dolly wasn’t the only name that struck a chord with local music fans. Central New Yorkers were thrilled to hear a local...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenewshouse.com

The Carrier Dome: Home to sold-out concerts and Syracuse University Athletics

Last month, Paul McCartney announced his return to Syracuse on his sell-out 2022 tour, which will be followed by Elton John’s performance scheduled for September 2022. These performances will be held in The Carrier Dome, located in the center of Syracuse University’s campus and the hub for various student events. Yet, what is it that draws these artists to Upstate New York, rather than its neighboring, lively cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and Boston?
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Country Superstar Coming to Buffalo Bills Stadium for First Time in History

One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer. Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
95.3 Big Kat

Country Music Icon Announces New Tour; One Date Coming Up In CNY

With all these amazing country artists coming to Central New York this year, why not add another one to your list. Craig Morgan is hitting the road and going on tour this fall. He's teaming up with Operation Finally Home to launch the "God, Family, Country Tour". His 11-dates planned will hit a variety of theaters and auditoriums across the United States. As a fellow Army veteran, his final show will wrap up on Veteran's Day at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
WATERLOO, NY
localsyr.com

CNY Irish Festival returns this July

DEANSBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Irish Festival is coming to CNY this summer. The CNY Irish Festival takes place in Deansboro — just under an hour drive from Syracuse — on July 22 and July 23. The two day event will celebrate all-things Irish with live Celtic music, Celtic Highland games, vendors, children’s activities, and food trucks on MKJ Farm.
DEANSBORO, NY
localsyr.com

‘Second Chance Spring Fling’: Bid to win and give back too

Fourteen of Syracuse’s finest singles will be up for bid to support Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter and their growing list of adoptable and lovable dogs. The local organization was started by former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and has since grown to help many animals and local inmates too. The idea behind the shelter to pair inmates with shelter dogs was an opportunity to give second chances to the animals and the inmates who care for them. Since its inception, more than 400 dogs have been adopted and over 100 inmates have gone through the program. Following COVId-19, the organization has shifted to foster and adoption but organizers say they still need your help.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent: Tyler Wladis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The name might sound familiar to you. Manlius star Tyler Wladis has appeared on television in ABC’s show Single Parents. The 12-year-old is taking his talents to Broadway. Wladis is starring in the musical Mrs. Doubtfire. Carrie Lazarus traveled to New York City to...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Syracuse.com

Former West Genesee lacrosse star leaves Army; Could Syracuse be next destination?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s options for some defensive help on the lacrosse field just got a lot more interesting. According to a report in Inside Lacrosse, Army defender Marcus Hudgins has entered the transfer portal. Hudgins is a former standout at West Genesee who now has the opportunity to consider his hometown college as the spot to spend his final two seasons of college eligibility.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Paige’s Butterfly Run & community impact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly run has been a critical part of Central New York’s efforts to fight cancer and blood disorders in children. The event is set to return to downtown Syracuse Saturday, June 4, 2022, in conjunction with the Taste of Syracuse. Funds will be donated to the Upstate Foundation to support a range of services for children receiving care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Rock Hall Of Fame#Libba Cotten#Central New Yorkers#Cotton#Sears And Roebuck#American#The Libba Cotten Grove
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.  Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.  “After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Duquesne transfer Mounir Hima commits to Syracuse

A quick take on Duquesne transfer center Mounir Hima committing to Syracuse:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Orange, in need of a backup center, received a commitment from the 6-foot-11, 240 pound transfer on Wednesday, he announced on Twitter. “After a great visit and great conversation with Coach Boeheim, coach G-Max [sic], coach Reid [sic] and the rest of the staff,” he wrote. “I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Syracuse University. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and everyone that has been helping along the way.”
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pub named best burger joint in NY for the 6th time

Syracuse, N.Y. — Since a fastfood chain has already claimed the name Burger King, perhaps Syracuse’s Ale ‘n Angus should be known as the Burger Emperor. Ale ‘n Angus, a restaurant located across the street from the War Memorial in downtown Syracuse, won the best burger in New York competition by the state Beef Council on Monday afternoon. This is the sixth time the father-and-son team of Randy and Matt Beach have won this award. They were the reigning champs heading into Monday’s final four cookoff, and they had won three of the past four years.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Clayton nominated for USA Today’s 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Vote for Clayton in a national travel award. The Village of Clayton has been nominated in USA Today’s 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. These awards highlight small towns with a population of fewer than 25,000. These towns often have thriving unique cultures...
Syracuse.com

Chaos at Salina bar; plus, a new Syracuse basketball commit (Good Morning CNY for May 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 59. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BIRD WATCHING: It’s prime time for viewing Great Blue Herons at the Sterling Nature Center, but a unique Bald Eagle pair has also settled into an old heron nest, presenting another fantastic birding opportunity. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

SU’s Kennedy & Curry get selected in PLL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The PLL held its 2022 Draft on Tuesday, and two Syracuse players heard their name called. Ridgewood, N.J. native Brett Kennedy was the first ‘Cuse player selected going 6th overall to the Chaos. A few picks later, the Atlas picked up Brendan Curry with...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy