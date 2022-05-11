ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Amazing turnout for Little Jim’s

By annandaleadmin
 1 day ago

On Wednesday, May 4, a community support event was...

Trap team does well

The Maple Lake Trap team posted the following scores at the Monday, May 9 competition in Annandale:Calvin Berndt 13/11-24; Caden Blow 11/12-23; Luke Carlson 21/12-33; Brolin Chlan 10/10-20; Henry Elsenpeter 8/8-16; Ethan Grommesch 21/21-42; Jakob Hanson 18/20-38; Dylan Hennen 22/23-45; Kalli Hennen 15/22-37; Jakob Hickman 19/16-35; Landon Holland 17/14-31; Riley Jude 22/18-40; Dalton Kerkow 18/20-38; Ralph Krohn 18/19-37; Dalten Kuperus 16/15-31; Fred Main 20/18-38; Joe Neutz 22/19-41; Sarah Neutz 21/20-41; Joseph Novotny 12/23-35; Ethan Padilla 18/20-38; Marcus Padilla 12/12-24; Nathan Paumen 16/15-31; Matthew Pribyl 20/20-40; Joe Rudolph 20/17-37; Jeremiah Skreen 20/24-44. Pictured from left is Nathan Paumen, Ethan Grommesch, Fred Main, Jakob Hansen and Riley Jude.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
They grouse around

I am fascinated by the diversity of mother nature. And this was abundantly clear to me the other day while I sat in a tiny chair blind, in the dark, waiting for the sun to come up and for a Ruffed Grouse to enter the habitat that lay before me.
ANNANDALE, MN
Thomas L. Merges

Thomas L. Merges, age 61, of Annandale, formerly of Buffalo and Albertville, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and St. Croix Hospice after a long battle with ALS. Tom’s family is hosting a celebration of his life from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the home of Jim and Jill Merges, 3954 County Road 37 NE, Monticello. A short time of remembrance will be held at approximately 2 p.m. Thomas Loren Merges was born on Nov. 5, 1960 in Buffalo to Loren and Kathleen (Zimmer) Merges. He grew up in Albertville and attended St. Michael-Albertville High School. He lived in Albertville, until he was united in marriage to Connie Piekarski in Buffalo. They resided in Buffalo until moving to Annandale in 2020. Tom worked for PCI Roads for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator; in 2017, he retired early due to the progression of ALS. Tom enjoyed farming, restoring Farmall tractors, and hanging out with his Maltese dog, Lexus. Tom is survived by his wife of 11 years, Connie Merges; daughter, Angela Philpott; step-daughters, Toni Borell, Angie Hennessey, and Jessica (James) Bauer; eleven step-grandchildren; brothers, Mike Merges, Jim (Jill) Merges and Kevin (Melody) Merges; and sisters, Lori Eicker, Shelley (Jeff) Bursch, and Lisa (Mike) DeMars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Kathleen Merges; and brother, Daniel Merges.
ANNANDALE, MN
Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk

Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk, age 88, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Ecumen Seasons in Apple Valley. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake with a prayer service at 7 p.m. An outdoor funeral service will be held at the graveside at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Clara City with Pastor Culynn Curtis officiating. Please feel free to bring a chair. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Vernon Dale Bigalk was born January 16, 1934 in Cresco, Iowa to Edgar and Mary (Parchman) Bigalk. He grew up on the family farm, nine miles north of town attending school in a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade and then graduated from Cresco High School in 1952. He continued his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa earning a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1956; Vern went on to earn his Master of Divinity from Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1960. After a year of internship in San Diego, California, Vernon was ordained as a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco, Iowa, amongst the same congregation that he was baptized and confirmed. His first call as a pastor was to Trinity Lutheran in Bricelyn, Minnesota. During his first year of service he took the church youth group to Green Lake Bible Camp, where he met Karen Marie Yock. They were married on June 30, 1962, in Clara City at Immanuel Lutheran. Together, they served First Lutheran in Albert Lea (1962-65), St John’s in Belle Plaine, (1965-69), Christ Lutheran in Nashville, Tennesee (1968-76), St. John Lutheran in Richmond, Indiana (1976-83), East and West Norway Lake Lutheran churches in New London, Minnesota (1983-84), Long Lake Lutheran in St James, Minnesota and First Lutheran in Butterfield, Minnesota (1984-85), First English Lutheran in Tyler, Minnesota (1985-89), and Crow River Lutheran and Big Grove Lutheran in Belgrade, Minnesota (1989-98). Pastor Bigalk will be remembered for his faithful service to his friends, family, 13 congregations, and to his Lord. During his 40 years of ministry, he would have preached over 3,000 sermons. Vern enjoyed golfing, wintering in Florida, and an occasional cigar and beer. He loved spending time on the lake with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Hospitality was second nature to Vern and Karen, gathering family and friends to their table as often as they could. Pastor Bigalk was more than just a minister, Vern was down to earth, a great listener, and very approachable. He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Kristy) Bigalk of Annandale, David (Tari) Bigalk of New London, and Sarah (Shawn) Nezerka of Farmington; grandchildren, Rachel, Andrew, Katrina, Christopher, Jamie, Lukas, Josh, Michael, Elizabeth, and Stephen; five great-grandchildren; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary Bigalk; wife, Karen Bigalk; brothers, Reuben and Lester Bigalk. The family thanks the staff and care givers at Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley and Ecumen Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials are preferred to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake, or the American Heart Association. His grandchildren will serve as casket bearers. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Annandale, MN
Annandale, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Girls take fifth at Albion

The Cardinal girls golf team had two meets last week, two 9-hole meets at Albion Ridges Golf Course and 18 holes at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
BECKER, MN
Howard E. Schmidt

Howard E. Schmidt, age 92, of Fairhaven, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Savannah Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven, with Pastor David Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Howard Elmer Schmidt was born April 1, 1930 in Fairhaven to Theodore and Ada (Meyer) Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. At the age of 15, he went to work at a farm in North Dakota, returning home to haul milk for the Fairhaven Creamery. At the age of 20, he started working at Land-O-Lakes. On April 11, 1953, Howard was united in marriage to Lola Mae Steinhaus at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953; honorably serving during the Korean War. He trained in Fort Riley, Kansas, to be a mechanic and served in Germany for 18 months. After his honorable discharge, Howard and Lola purchased a new home in Columbia Heights. Howard returned to working for Land-O-Lakes Feed Mill, as well as at Vant Transfer as a mechanic on the side. In 1969, he moved the family to Rogers. He worked for his brother, Darrel, for five years placing curb and gutter, before returning again to Land-O-Lakes for eight more years, retiring in 1992. In 1994, Howard and Lola moved to Fairhaven for the summers and wintered in Florida. They were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball and Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. Howard enjoyed playing cards, traveling, polka dancing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He is survived by his children, Blane (Dorothy) of Rogers, Denise (Greg) Lenneman of St. Michael, and Gwen (Mike) Wohlman of Fairhaven; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Dixie), Noah (Candice), Jeremiah (Cathleen), Tayva (Scott) Bancroft, Tessa (Josh) Lang, Tegan (Jena) Lenneman, Theo (Laura) Lenneman, Taylor (Jarvin) Potter, Travis Hagen (Haley), Scott Bongaarts (Nicole), and John (Tricia) Bongaarts; 18 great-grandchildren, Baylie, Grady, Charley Rose, Aiston, Amelia, Ella, Lilly, Jon, Andrew, Robin, Remvi, Marin, Nora, Aiden, Chase, Isaiah, Jonah, and Braxton; brothers, Ronald (Marlys) of Moorhead, Darrel (Jane) of South Haven, and Roger (Peggy) of South Haven; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Dolly Schmidt, Wanda Bohan Schmidt, and Lorie Steinhaus; and brother-in-law, Jim Steinhaus (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Ada; wife, Lola; brothers, Chester, Delmer, and Kenny; nephew, Rollie; sister-in-law, Dorothy Stuve; brothers-in-law, Rollin Stuve and Robert Steinhaus; and God-daughter, Wanda Miller. The casket bearers will be his grandsons. Lynn Hoff will provide the music for the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
LHS “Students of the Week” – May 10

HAILEY HAUSLADEN has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Bill Huhner of the Math Department. Hailey is a sophomore and the daughter of Kevin Hausladen and Lesha Johannneck of Litchfield. Hailey was chosen for this honor based upon her neat and accurate work. She has a great attitude and a positive work ethic. Hailey put fantastic effort into her personal budget project. Congratulations Hailey on being selected Student of the Week!
LITCHFIELD, MN
Five AHS students honored for ‘excellence’

Resource Training and Solutions honored 122 honorees at the 33rd Students of Excellence Awards banquet held Wednesday, April 27, at St. Cloud River's Edge Convention Center. Over 480 attended the event, including area administrators, educators, and parents of those being honored.
ANNANDALE, MN
What’s The Purpose Of The ‘No Mow May’ Movement?

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — The steamy weather has homeowners ready to tackle projects in the yard. But many are opting to keep their lawnmower in the shed all month. So, what is the purpose of the “No Mow May” movement? And will it impact your lawn’s health? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains why the weather in the weeks ahead will be a key factor. It’s truly a sign of the times, like the literal sign we found in Pat Olson’s front yard stating she has no plans to mow her lawn this month. Edina is one of several cities encouraging homeowners to participate...
EDINA, MN
Jumping worms in Minnesota: How to stop the spread

The invasive jumping worm. (University of Minnesota) The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in stopping the spread of the "highly invasive" jumping worm. The U says with summer on the way and more people getting into activities like gardening and fishing, now is the time...
MINNESOTA STATE
Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
TCL in Your Town: Victoria, May 27th

The week of May 23rd, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Victoria! All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these towns – then on Friday, May 27th, Floyd’s Bar is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
VICTORIA, MN
Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

May 11, 2022 storms in Southern Minnesota produced tornados & high winds. Courtland, MN pictured prior to the storm. Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados. According to reports from the National Weather Service:. A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm. Tornadoes...
COURTLAND, MN

