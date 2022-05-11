ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hughes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, Hughes. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dustin, Lamar and Horntown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 437 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Herington, Hope and Woodbine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Marion County through 430 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Marion, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Florence, Pilsen and Marion Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARION COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 648 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanderson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Chase County in east central Kansas Northern Butler County in south central Kansas Southeastern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 327 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Potwin, or 9 miles east of Whitewater, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Potwin, Burns, Cassoday, Matfield Green and Wonsevu. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 91 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON COUNTY At 450 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Hope, moving north at 30 mph. The severe thunderstorm has been weakening. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Herington and Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 648 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanderson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, western Wilson and northwestern Chautauqua Counties through 415 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elk Falls, or 6 miles southeast of Howard, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredonia, Moline, Longton, Fall River, Elk Falls, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville and Buxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 635 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Okmulgee... Beggs Okmulgee State Park... Preston - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:03:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHASE...NORTHERN BUTLER AND SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenwood, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greenwood; Woodson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Woodson and east central Greenwood Counties through 415 AM CDT At 339 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Toronto, or 10 miles west of Yates Center, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toronto, Cross Timbers State Park, Toronto Lake and Batesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rogers, east central Osage, southern Washington and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 445 AM CDT At 408 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Sperry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Skiatook Collinsville... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Vera... Turley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The visibility will continue to improve slowly this morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8:00 AM.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong King Tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receeding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 1 None 13/07 PM 5.4 -0.4 2.0 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 0-1 None 14/07 PM 5.5 -0.3 1.9 0 Moderate 15/08 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.8 0 None 15/08 PM 5.8 0.0 1.9 0 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. High tide at Washington Channel is happening now.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 05:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent Areas of fog this morning will reduce visibilities to as low as one-half mile. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use your fog lights if you have them. Do not use your high beams.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
