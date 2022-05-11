Flood Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong King Tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receeding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 1 None 13/07 PM 5.4 -0.4 2.0 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 0-1 None 14/07 PM 5.5 -0.3 1.9 0 Moderate 15/08 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.8 0 None 15/08 PM 5.8 0.0 1.9 0 Moderate

